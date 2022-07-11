ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

Woman hid 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer to get disability benefits, Florida cops say

By Simone Jasper
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znwq0_0gbcSJXT00
A woman is accused of hiding her mom’s body over concerns about disability benefits, Florida officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Florida woman is accused of hiding her 93-year-old mother’s body in a freezer to keep getting disability benefits.

The mom had been dead for about two weeks before the daughter put her remains in a deep freezer, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

Now, more than two months after officials reported finding the missing woman’s body, they obtained an arrest warrant for her daughter. She is accused of tampering with evidence and failing to report her mother’s death.

The case stems to April 28, when Sebastian police conducted a welfare check on a 93-year-old woman. At the time, neighbors said they were worried that they hadn’t seen her.

Officers went to a home roughly 95 miles southeast of Orlando, where a family member told them it had been a while since she last saw the missing woman. Police then discovered the 93-year-old’s body in a chest freezer inside the garage, officials said.

Officers said the daughter had found her mom dead from natural causes and bought the freezer “to conceal her mother’s death for the concern she would not be able to receive her disability benefits,” police wrote Friday, July 8, in a Facebook post.

In addition to finding the mom’s body, investigators said a “heavily soiled bed mattress was located concealed in thick brush and covered by cut palm tree branches in the backyard.”

The 64-year-old daughter was taken to the Indian River County Jail and given a $10,000 bond, officials said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

6-month-old who died at Cocoa home drowned after being left in bathtub | autopsy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A six-month-old infant who died after being found unresponsive Saturday at a home in unincorporated Cocoa reportedly drowned, according to autopsy results released on Tuesday. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother called 911 Saturday night after her child was not breathing. Deputies responded...
COCOA, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed after attacking woman, K-9 dog, deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who deputies said choked and stabbed a woman with an ink pen, then attacked a K-9 dog and officers during his arrest, was jailed Monday. Indian River County sheriff’s officials credited K-9 Mako – who the suspect reportedly grabbed by the throat – and his handler Deputy Ricardo Ferrer with capturing the man.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Autopsy reveals cause of death for 6-month-old in Cocoa

SHARPES, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office released new information on the death of an infant in Cocoa. Deputies responded home on Yarber Avenue Saturday night after the 6-month-old's mother said the infant was not breathing. The child was unresponsive when they arrived. The 6-month-old was...
COCOA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Sebastian, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sebastian, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Hostage situation leads to arrest in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A hostage situation involving an AR-15 style firearm took place on Tuesday morning and is still under investigation by Vero Beach police. Police say the male suspect, 24 year-old Jerron Perry, and his girlfriend were kicked out of their room at the OceanAire Inn. That's when the victim noticed the situation and offered the couple to spend the night in his room.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

DUI suspect found with 50 open Fireball shot containers

A 52-year-old Barefoot Bay man had at least 50 open Fireball shot glass containers found near his feet when the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office observed signs of impairment while driving. Terry Williams was traveling near Laguna Circle and Micco Road when a deputy conducted a traffic stop for failure...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

6-month-old infant found dead in Cocoa, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. — There are still more questions than answers as to how a 6-month-old baby died in Brevard County Saturday night. The mother called sheriff’s deputies after she said the infant was not breathing in their home on Yarber Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa. Deputies found the child...
COCOA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability Benefits#Freezer
treasurecoast.com

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall. Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Martin County Sheriff is reporting that a trio of young woman from Miami drove all the way up to the Jensen Beach Mall to rob and ended up getting caught and shoeless. It’s a long...
MIAMI, FL
WESH

Man charged with premeditated murder in deadly ﻿Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting that happened at Saint Tropez Court on June 3 in Kissimmee. Deputies discovered victims injured during the shooting and one dead. Alejandro Armando...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman hid mother’s body in freezer to keep collecting disability benefits, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A Florida woman hid her 93-year-old mother’s dead body in a freezer in order to keep receiving her disability benefits, according to police. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that officials obtained a warrant Thursday for the arrest of Michele Rene Hoskins, 64, of Sebastian, for failing to report the death of Marie Hoskins and tampering with evidence.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Teen found in Fort Pierce critically wounded from shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A teen found shot in Fort Pierce is in the hospital in critical condition. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said a deputy came upon a 17-year-old boy sitting in his silver Infinity G35X at N. 45th Street and Juanita Avenue. The teen said he'd been shot.
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WDIO-TV

Police: Florida woman hides mother's body in freezer

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman is charged with failing to report her mother’s death more than two months after the woman’s body was found in a freezer in the home they shared. The 64-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and also charged with tampering with evidence. Sebastian...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 11, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

1 killed, shooter arrested in Fort Pierce

One person is dead and the suspect has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night in Fort Pierce. According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, the shooting happened near the 2500 block of Avenue R at around 7:15 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating sign and cam targeting candidate LaDonna Corbin

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a political sign and an outdoor camera allegedly targeting LaDonna Corbin, a school board candidate for District 2. Sheriff Eric Flowers told Sebastian Daily that deputies “found a game cam attached to a GoLine sign,” and it’s being passed on to detectives to see if any crime occurred.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
12K+
Followers
911
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy