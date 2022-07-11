ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Hanceville man dead following crash in Cullman County

By Nicole Cook
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 32-year-old Hanceville man Saturday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Timothy W. Mayer died when the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway, went off an embankment, and landed in a creek bed.

The scene of the crash was not discovered until Sunday night. Mayer was then pronounced dead.

The accident occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Cullman County 565.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

CBS 42

CBS 42

