Lynrd Skynrd Canceled Due to “Unforeseen Circumstances”

CMSF is working on a “free with paid admission” show to replace the performance

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Lynrd Skynrd concert set for July 26.

The cancelation is “Due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to CMSF spokesperson Tom Keffury.

CMSF is actively working on a replacement show for that night. According to Keffury, it would be a free show with paid fair admission.

The canceled show comes after another slated concert performer, Santana, collapsed on stage last week — prompting him to postpone six shows. Santana is scheduled to perform at CMSF on July 23.

According to Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, Santana is doing well and will return to his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour: Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire.

However, Santana’s first scheduled return is July 23 on the grandstand in Paso Robles.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is available.