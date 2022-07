A new report has potentially leaked the setting of the next Assassin's Creed game. And if the report is accurate, the next game in the franchise is heading back in time and to Central America, which would be a large departure for a series that has primarily taken place in Europe and the Middle East. That said, while this has been where the series has primarily been set, it's ventured out to places like northern Africa and the United States, and if you take into account spin-offs, places like China and India as well.

