With NFL training camp scheduled to open over the next two weeks, the new season is upon us and the savviest owners are already digesting everything they can in hopes of crafting a winning 2022 Fantasy football strategy. After a busy NFL offseason, owners will be taxed to figure out how changes of scenery will impact superstars like Davante Adams, Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill and Deshaun Watson. Can Hill and Adams continue to be dynamic playmakers after leaving Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers, respectively? Where should every player be in your 2022 fantasy football rankings?

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO