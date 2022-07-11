BBC NewsFamily & Education

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

New minister Lia Nici repeats Angela Rayner legs slur

A newly-appointed minister has repeated claims made against Labour's Angela Rayner that she "opened her legs" to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons. A newspaper article in April quoted Tory MPs who said the deputy leader tried to put Mr Johnson off. Lia Nici repeated the claims, which Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

New Tory education minister attacked free school meals as ‘nationalising children’

Boris Johnson's new education minister argued against free school meals and said he did not believe families could not afford food, it has emerged. Brendan Clarke-Smith was appointed a minister at the Department for Education on Friday to fill a vacancy left by a wave of resignations.In October 2020 the Bassetlaw MP used a speech in parliament to complain that free school meals amounted to "nationalising children". He has also said he believed it was “simply not true” that “people can’t afford to buy food on a regular basis”.Opposition MPs said it was a "complete disgrace" to make...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Grant Shapps says Rishi Sunak has delivered 'biggest tax cut' in a generation

Grant Shapps praised Rishi Sunak’s delivery of the “biggest tax cut” that the country has had “in a generation”.The transport secretary endorsed Mr Sunak’s political plans as he said: “He is raising defense spending, he is planning to bring down the private individual tax, the basic rate.”Mr Shapps pulled out of the Tory leadership race on Tuesday 12 July after struggling to secure the 20 backers required to enter the leadership contest. Eight contenders now remain in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign video, vows to help MPs ‘win their seats’Grant Shapps launches Tory leadership campaign, vows to help MPs ‘win their seats’Grant Shapps jokes he’s not as ‘naughty’ as Theresa May
ECONOMY
BBC

Archie Battersbee has no prospect of recovery, court told

Doctors treating a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life support dispute say he is "unresponsive" and will not recover, a court has heard. Last month, a High Court judge ruled that Archie Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, was "brain-stem dead" and treatment could stop but his parents won an appeal for a new hearing.
U.K.
The Independent

Martin Lewis offers stark warning on cost of living crisis as he receives CBE

Martin Lewis offered a stark warning about the UK’s cost of living crisis as he received his CBE at Windsor Castle.The consumer expert suggested the public are facing a “financial cataclysm” this winter, with rising energy bills.“A really bleak winter is coming,” Mr Lewis said.“Up to 10 million people are going to face real poverty and lives will be lost this winter,” he added, urging the Tory leadership candidates - one of whom will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister - to prioritise the living crisis.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Shut up or get out’: Hoyle throws Scottish MPs out of Commons for independence protestMoney expert Martin Lewis warns of ‘cataclysmic’ energy crisis this winterPakistani TV reporter slaps bystander during live broadcast
U.K.
The Independent

Grant Shapps vows to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP

Grant Shapps has said the UK “can’t afford not to” boost defence spending and wants to increase it to 3% of the country’s gross domestic product.Writing in The Times, the Transport Secretary said: “Freedom is not free. That is why, as prime minister, I will raise defence spending to 3% of GDP, in contrast to Nato’s recommended minimum of 2%.”His Tory leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt, also said he would spend 3% of GDP – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence if elected to succeed Boris Johnson.Mr Johnson recently committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5%...
BUSINESS
BBC

Conservative leadership race: I am backing Rishi Sunak, says Jeremy Hunt

Ex-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has given his backing to former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the race to be Conservative leader and prime minister. Mr Hunt was eliminated from the contest after failing to get enough votes, along with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Hunt said Mr Sunak...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Menopause: Specialists needed to reduce contradictory advice

Women receive contradictory medical advice on the menopause and a specialist is needed in every health board, campaigners claim. "It got to the stage where I was so desperate I paid for a private consultation," said Lisa Nicholls. She was later referred to a specialist as she lives in one...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Chris Stuart: Ex-BBC Radio Wales presenter dies aged 73

Chris Stuart, hailed as one of the "true greats" of Welsh broadcasting, has died aged 73. Born in Durham, he was one of the first hosts on BBC Radio Wales. Stuart was also a daily presenter on Radio 2 and set up the production company behind BBC quiz Only Connect and Late Night Poker on Channel 4.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt dumped from Tory leadership contest

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt have been eliminated from the race to succeed Boris Johnson after the first round of voting by Tory MPs.Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from No 11 helped trigger the Tory leadership race, topped the ballot, with trade minister Penny Mordaunt ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.Senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch also progressed to the final six candidates.Mr Zahawi along with Mr Hunt, who has held the offices of health and foreign secretary, both failed to get the 30 votes required to get to...
WORLD

