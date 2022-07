Finalists for the position of Brookings Police Chief will be speaking tonight Monday, July 11th during a community forum. The event will take place this evening at 5:30pm on the third floor of the City/County Government Center. Candidates will have forty minutes each to provide background information and answer questions from the public. Community feedback after the event is welcome: those attending in person can fill out comment cards, those watching on the city’s website or local cable channel 9 are encouraged to send emails to the city afterwards.

