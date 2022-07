During an overcast morning in south Alabama, garbage was making history. Well, a garbage truck that is. City officials, including Mayor Sandy Stimpson, along with Mack Trucks Inc. representatives unveiled a model of an electric garbage truck and gave a demonstration of it on Wednesday outside of the Public Works building in Mobile. Once the vehicle arrives, Mobile will be the first city in Alabama to have an electric truck included in its garbage fleet.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO