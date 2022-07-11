Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing two people Sunday night

(BCN) — Livermore Police arrested a 22-year-old man Sunday night they say stabbed two people on Placer Circle before running and barricading himself in a backyard.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect knew one of the victims, while the other was a bystander trying to help the first victim.

Police negotiated with the suspect, who is a Livermore resident, and eventually arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790