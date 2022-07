BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. Meg Autry at the University of California San Francisco said she has partnered with a non-profit organization to raise money for an abortion clinic to be placed on a boat out in the Gulf of Mexico that would dock at different southern ports. This would put the clinic out of reach of any trigger laws southern states have enacted since it is considered federal property.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO