Love Is Blind Alum Shaina Hurley Is Married

Love at last! The last season of Love Is Blind didn’t exactly produce the healthiest pairings. One of those being the mismatched Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams. While Shaina accepted Kyle’s marriage proposal, she dumped him before they even made it to the alter. But she quickly found happiness off screen.

TMZ is now reporting that Shaina got married. Held at a Chicago courthouse, Shaina tied the knot with fiance Christos Lardakis. the couple were joined by just Christos’ daughter and a close friend. Sources say that both sets of parents gave their blessing for the tiny affair. But the low-key wedding was so the two could make it legal to have a much larger blow-out in Greece. The newlyweds are allegedly planning and traditional Greek wedding later this month.

Shaina and Christos got engaged back in March. A source revealed at the time, “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.” The unidentified source also added that Shaina is “such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her.”

On an episode of the podcast, Viall Files, Shaina explained just how supportive Christos was while Love is Blind aired. She revealed, “I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious.” She added of Christos, “he’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy,” and has shown her “nothing but support.”

Prior to her confirming the relationship, Shaina had posted a picture of them on her Instagram just a few days earlier. She shared a photo of the two in bathing suits while they vacationed in Greece. She told her 218K followers, “My ride or die forever.”

As for her time on Love is Blind, Shaina is likely happy to put it in her past. She previously shared, “There’s some regrets. I just wish I was a little bit more forthright from the beginning [and] kind of prepared myself more, but can you prepare yourself? Besides that, no, it was an amazing experience.”

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT SHAINA DURING HER SEASON? DO YOU THINK SHE WAS SERIOUS ABOUT FINDING LOVE?

[Photo Credit: Netflix]