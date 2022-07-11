ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Love Is Blind Alum Shaina Hurley Is Married

By Kay
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eg4z_0gbcMWPa00

Love at last! The last season of Love Is Blind didn’t exactly produce the healthiest pairings. One of those being the mismatched Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams. While Shaina accepted Kyle’s marriage proposal, she dumped him before they even made it to the alter. But she quickly found happiness off screen.

TMZ is now reporting that Shaina got married. Held at a Chicago courthouse, Shaina tied the knot with fiance Christos Lardakis. the couple were joined by just Christos’ daughter and a close friend. Sources say that both sets of parents gave their blessing for the tiny affair. But the low-key wedding was so the two could make it legal to have a much larger blow-out in Greece. The newlyweds are allegedly planning and traditional Greek wedding later this month.

Shaina and Christos got engaged back in March. A source revealed at the time, “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.” The unidentified source also added that Shaina is “such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her.”

On an episode of the podcast, Viall Files, Shaina explained just how supportive Christos was while Love is Blind aired. She revealed, “I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious.” She added of Christos, “he’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy,” and has shown her “nothing but support.”

Prior to her confirming the relationship, Shaina had posted a picture of them on her Instagram just a few days earlier. She shared a photo of the two in bathing suits while they vacationed in Greece. She told her 218K followers, “My ride or die forever.”

As for her time on Love is Blind, Shaina is likely happy to put it in her past. She previously shared, “There’s some regrets. I just wish I was a little bit more forthright from the beginning [and] kind of prepared myself more, but can you prepare yourself? Besides that, no, it was an amazing experience.”

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT SHAINA DURING HER SEASON? DO YOU THINK SHE WAS SERIOUS ABOUT FINDING LOVE?

[Photo Credit: Netflix]

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Is Blind#Wedding#Tmz#Greek
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Greg Mathis Jr. and His Boyfriend Are Taking a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Judge Mathis Uses "Jedi Mind Trick" to Keep Kids in L.A. Goodbye Washington D.C., and hello Los Angeles. After sharing his coming out story on Mathis Family Matters, Greg Mathis Jr. and his boyfriend Elliott Cooper are taking the next step in their relationship. On the June 26 episode of the E! reality series, the couple decided it was time to say goodbye Greg's parents, Judge Greg Mathis and Linda Mathis, move out and find a place of their own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is Olivia Plath Having a Baby? The 'Welcome to Plathville' Star Is Open to Motherhood

Ethan and Olivia Plath have been married since October 2018, before his family started filming for Welcome to Plathville. As fans have watched the young couple's relationship struggles on the show, many have likely wondered if/when they plan to have children of their own. References to a young boy named Joshua Plath may have also confused viewers about whether they're already parents. So does Olivia Plath have a baby, or is she planning to have one soon? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy