Wyoming State

Top GOP senator says Joe Manchin 'shouldn't walk the plank' for Biden's economic agenda since the president is so unpopular

By Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., chairs a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing with Ranking Member Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) in June 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
  • A top GOP senator pressured Manchin into opposing Biden's economic agenda again.
  • "I would remind him that Joe Biden's popularity in that state it is as low as it is in Wyoming," Sen. John Barrasso said.
  • Senate Democrats are jostling to approve a new bill with a greenlight from Manchin by the end of July.

Business Insider

