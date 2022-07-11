ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lee Daniels To Present Jordan E. Cooper’s ‘Ain’t No Mo’ On Broadway This Fall

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frrgJ_0gbcLsff00
Lee Daniels, Jordan E. Cooper Sebastian Kim/Production

Ain’t No Mo’, the comedy written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, will be produced on Broadway this fall by Lee Daniels and Brian Anthony Moreland. Director Stevie Walker-Webb will make his Broadway debut with the show.

The comedy will begin previews at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday, November 3, ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1.

Ain’t No Mo’ premiered to critical acclaim at The Public Theater in 2019, and feature’s Cooper’s blend of sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater. The playwright/actor is perhaps best known to TV audiences as MC Tyrone on FX’s Pose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbbMR_0gbcLsff00
Stevie Walker-Webb Production

“Not since the original Dreamgirls have I been so moved by a piece of theater,” Daniels said in a statement. “I knew it would take something extraordinary to finally lure me to Broadway, and Ain’t No Mo’ is it. Jordan E. Cooper is a revelation and I can’t wait for a whole new audience to lay witness to what he has created. Broadway ain’t gon’ be the same!”

The official synopsis: “Ain’t No Mo’ dares to ask the incendiary question, ‘What if the U.S. government offered Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?’ The answer is the high-octane comedy about being Black in today’s America from the mischievous mind of playwright Jordan E. Cooper (The Ms. Pat Show).”

In addition to Walker-Webb, the creative team will include Scott Pask (scenic design), Emilio Sosa (costume design) and Adam Honoré (lighting design).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ken Williams Dies: “Everybody Plays The Fool” Songwriter Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Kenneth “Ken” Williams, who wrote or co-wrote more than 500 songs including the classic 1972 hit “Everybody Plays the Fool” recorded by The Main Ingredient with lead vocals by Cuba Gooding Sr., died June 17 following a long non-Covid illness at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, NY. He was 83. His death was announced by his wife, the Broadway actress and singer Mary Seymour Williams. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Although most widely known for “Everybody Plays the Fool,” the classic R&B song he co-wrote with Rudy Clark and J.R. Bailey, Williams...
MANHASSET, NY
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
SFGate

‘Plaza Suite’ With Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Ranks as Third-Highest Grossing Play Revival

“Plaza Suite,” the hot-ticket Neil Simon revival that stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has been a box office juggernaut since debuting last spring. The show has become the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history, generating $26.4 million in ticket sales as of last weekend. That ranks just behind the 2014 revival of “It’s Only a Play,” which netted $34.3 million, as well as the 2005 revival of “The Odd Couple” with its $28.9 million gross. Both of those shows also featured Broderick, making him investors’ favorite ingredient when it comes to reviving plays. “Plaza Suite” should end its run in the $28 million range.
MOVIES
BET

Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87

Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Public Theater#Fx#Black Americans#Walker Webb
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why You Recognize the Actress Who Plays Rebecca Jones

Chicago Fire is on its annual summer hiatus. Meanwhile, fans are looking back at some of the NBC drama’s older seasons. And, amid those older seasons, we briefly met the recurring character Rebecca Jones. While Jones’ role on the show was shortlived, her actress, Daisy Betts, may nevertheless seem familiar. Though we haven’t seen Rebecca Jones for years, we’re here to look at some of the actress’s prior, well-known roles.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
Page Six

Bernadette Peters bites back at Broadway Barks protesters

The situation in Shubert Alley on Saturday afternoon got pretty ruff.  As actress Bernadette Peters was onstage in the Theater District between 44th and 45th Streets promoting her pet adoption charity Broadway Barks, the annual event was interrupted by angry protesters shouting “animal abuse.” “Excuse me,” the Tony Award-winning star of such shows as “Gypsy” and “Hello, Dolly!” shouted back. “You are stomping on the chances of the animals here from being adopted!” One onlooker in the packed crowd told The Post it was “a ruckus,” and video shows attendees yelling “get out!,” as interlopers holding megaphones, who were protesting Broadway Barks’ connection to the Humane Society of New York, are dragged off by security guards.  Co-founded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore in 1998, the organization’s website says it was created to “promote the adoption of shelter animals.” The Humane Society of New York, meanwhile, states it is responsible for “caring for animals in need when illness, injury or homelessness strikes.” As banners were raised and snatched away, “Music Man” star Sutton Foster stood onstage grimacing with her pup. Her co-star Hugh Jackman and Billy Crystal from “Mr. Saturday Night” also made appearances. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Johnny Depp Rejects Amber Heard’s “Frivolous” Aim To Toss Trial Verdict As Too Little, Too Late; ‘Pirates’ Star Claims ‘Aquaman’ Star Knew About Juror Discrepancy

Just a few days after Amber Heard filed new paperwork to have Johnny Depp’s defamation trial-winning verdict tossed out and a new trial set, the current Jeff Beck sideman has responded. Unsurprisingly, the lengthy response from Team Depp is to maintain the multi-million dollar decision, insisting that the Virginia court “reject Ms. Heard’s baseless contention” over his more than $10 million damages award and everything else.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Busi Lurayi, Star of Netflix’s ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ Dies at 36

The South African actress Busi Lurayi, who played Tumi in the three-part Netflix comedy How to Ruin Christmas, has died. She was 36. Lurayi’s passing was confirmed by her family, whose statement was shared by the actress’ talent agency, Eye Media Artists. According to the statement, Lurayi “passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday (July 10) by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy