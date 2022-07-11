ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Township, NJ

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle Garden State Parkway crash after car overturns

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A two-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey left two people dead and seriously injured another on Sunday night, the New Jersey State Police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. and severely injured a third motorist on the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County.

An image of the scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows one of the vehicles overturned onto its roof. According to the outlet, citing witnesses, at least one person was ejected from the overturned vehicle.

The right lane was closed as of 9:30 p.m. for further investigation.

Police are still looking into what caused the crash.

Mid-Hudson News Network

Motor vehicle versus dirt bike crash injures biker (VIDEO)

NANUET – Police in Rockland County are investigating a serious accident involving a motorcycle and a car. It happened late Tuesday night on North Pascack Road in Nanuet. Police on the scene say a green Kawasaki dirt bike collided with a white SUV near Clark Drive. They say the...
NANUET, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Three Women Identified In Fatal Garden State Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – The three people who were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway Sunday evening have been identified by New Jersey State Police. The two passengers have been identified as Detriona Young, 26, and Janiyah Rudolph, 24, both of Asbury Park, police said. The driver of the car was identified as Ajene Brodie, 25, of Shrewsbury Borough.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: HIT AND RUN

There was an earlier accident at Route 9 and 571 with a motorcycle down and a hit and run. No description of the vehicle that fled the scene is available at this time. Motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by medivac from Port Royal Drive, Berkeley. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: ROAD...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Dead In Parkway Crash

ABERDEEN – Three people were killed in a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County Sunday evening, New Jersey State Police said. The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. in the southbound local lanes by milepost 119.7 in Aberdeen, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
