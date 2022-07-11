2 dead, 1 seriously injured in 2-vehicle Garden State Parkway crash after car overturns

Photo credit Getty Images

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A two-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey left two people dead and seriously injured another on Sunday night, the New Jersey State Police said.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. and severely injured a third motorist on the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County.

An image of the scene posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows one of the vehicles overturned onto its roof. According to the outlet, citing witnesses, at least one person was ejected from the overturned vehicle.

The right lane was closed as of 9:30 p.m. for further investigation.

Police are still looking into what caused the crash.