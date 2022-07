JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of the young girl who drowned in a swimming pool at Madelyn Oaks Apartments on Monday is sharing information about her with News4JAX. Amariell Simone Freeman, 11, was swimming on July 6 when two residents pulled her out of the pool, and performed CPR. She was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital where she died.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO