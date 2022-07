OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a murder-suicide after the bodies of a couple were found inside their home. The couple, ages 21 and 24, were found dead inside their bedroom, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the home near Fort Walton Beach for a welfare check.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO