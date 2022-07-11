ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clintonville, WI

Simmons, Gary

waupacanow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Allan Simmons, age 78, of Clintonville, passed away July 4, 2022 at The Pines in Clintonville. Gary was born on December 3, 1943 in White Lake, WI to the late Alvin and Florence (Buettner) Simmons. Gary was a graduate of Cedarburg High School. On February 2, 1968, he...

waupacanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
waupacanow.com

Bickley, Edna

Edna F. Bickley, age 100, of Scandinavia, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 6, 1922 in Twin Falls, Idaho to the late Curtis and Ina (MacKenzie) Osborn. On June 21, 1940 she married Clyde Bickley in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Together they raised 4 children: 2 sons and 2 daughters. In June of 1957, they purchased a dairy farm in Mosinee, and in 1967 they moved to Iola and farmed with their daughter, Carolyn and son in law: Leroy and their son Stanley and daughter in law: Joann. In 1975 they retired to a small farm in Scandinavia. Edna was known to be a great cook, loved her flowers and gardening along with pets. She was faithful, hard worker, she was content with whatever situation she was in. Edna loved her family, was inspiring to all and was a living and walking testimony to all who knew her.
SCANDINAVIA, WI
waupacanow.com

Travnicek, Troy

Troy N. Travnicek, age 54 of Clintonville, passed away at his home of an apparent heart attack after battling mental health for many years. Troy was born on December 26, 1967 in Appleton as the son of Shirley (Soldner) Travnicek and the late Norbert Travnicek. He was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Seymour and soon after the Travnicek family moved to Clintonville where Troy was confirmed at and a current member of the United Methodist Church in town. He graduated from Clintonville High School with the Class of 1986. Troy was united in marriage to Shelly Dessort in New London and the couple had 3 daughters prior to their divorce. Troy worked at various places throughout his life until his health had deteriorated in recent years. Over the years Troy enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, and watching Dr. Pol and the Green Bay Packers. He loved his dogs Butch and Buddy and looked forward to his conversations and time spent with his mom each and everyday. He will be forever missed by his family and is now at peace with his Savior.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Chase, Tammy

Tammy L. Chase, age 58, of Weyauwega, passed away at her home, following her battle with cancer, on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born on February 1, 1964 in Shawano, WI, the daughter of Wayne and Pat (Wiesman) Pluger. On June 29, 1985, Tammy married Tom Chase at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. Tammy worked as a fitness instructor and manager at Splash Fitness in Waupaca. She also taught Zumba classes in the area for several years before her illness forced her to no longer to do so. Tammy was very proud of her family and could be seen attending the many football games and events that they were involved in throughout the area. She also enjoyed hunting deer and turkeys, shooting trap, spending time at the camper, exercising, crafting and working on her flowers and landscaping. She and Tom also enjoyed getting together with friends to play Bunco.
SHAWANO, WI
waupacanow.com

Waupaca Rotary goes live

On the first and third Wednesday morning of every month, three men hunker down in the basement of city hall for a live broadcast on Waupaca Radio FM 96.3. Josh Werner, the city’s tech chief, and Wayne Netzler, the media specialist, handle the technical details. Chuck Reynolds’s job is to fill a one-hour radio show with all the good things happening in Waupaca.
WAUPACA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WI
City
Clintonville, WI
City
Shawano, WI
City
Westfield, WI
Clintonville, WI
Obituaries
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Alvin, WI
waupacanow.com

Radaszweski, Cecilia

Cecilia Aleksandra Radaszweski, age 92, of Almond, WI, passed away on July 9, 2022 at Aspirus Stevens Point, WI. She was born on December 31, 1929 in Poland, daughter of Antoni and Cecylia (Konczak) Szymanski. On April 25, 1953, she married Frank Radaszweski in Chicago, IL and they enjoyed 43 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 11, 1996.
ALMOND, WI
waupacanow.com

Mural to honor Krause

Art commissioned for Chester L. Krause Memorial Park in Iola. Jordyn Brennan has been commissioned to paint a mural for the Chester L. Krause Legacy Park, located at Water Street and Chet Krause Drive in Iola. Brennan is a visual artist and educator originally from Hortonville. She received a bachelor’s...
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Wolberg, Margaret

Margaret Lillian Wolberg age 99 of Scandinavia, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital in Stevens Point, WI surrounded by her family. She was born on December 12, 1922 in Letchworth, England to the late George and Lillian (Thompson) Aldridge. Margaret married Harlan...
SCANDINAVIA, WI
waupacanow.com

Schmoldt, Todd

Todd M. Schmoldt, age 53, of Weyauwega, passed away at his residence of natural causes on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born in Racine on March 16, 1969. Todd attended schools in the Weyauwega-Fremont School district. He served his country in the US Army for 8 years. Following his time in the Army, he followed his passion of pursuing being a Monster Truck Driver. He was briefly on the pro circuit driving “Mr. Twister” and “Northern Storm.” He drove truck for Murphy Concrete for a short time, and then started his own cleaning business, Clean Pros. Todd retired early due to health conditions.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Allan
waupacanow.com

Middle school adds coed soccer

Clintonville Middle School will add coed soccer to its spring athletic offerings during the next school year. The Clintonville School Board unanimously approved adding the sport to the district’s offerings when it met June 27. Superintendent Troy Kuhn told the board that Shaun Liesch, the activities director, sent a...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
waupacanow.com

Gehring, Carol S.

Carol S. Gehring passed away on June 16, 2022 at the age of 70, after bravely fighting through health complications for many years. Carol was born in Racine WI and currently resided in Wild Rose WI. Carol was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was always only a phone call away. She loved her crafts and making sure her family was happy and well taken care of. Carol had a heart of gold, no matter if you just needed a hug or a shoulder to cry on, she was the rock that held everything together. She enjoyed camping, traveling, planting flowers and family get togethers.
WILD ROSE, WI
waupacanow.com

Movie featured at Iola Car Show

Nearly 50 years after its release, “American Graffiti” continues to strike a chord with its audience. The 1973 film tells the story of a group of teenagers cruising the streets of Modesto, California, on an August night in 1962. Three of the movie’s stars – Cindy Williams, Candy...
IOLA, WI
waupacanow.com

Hatten Stadium needs repairs

Repairs to Hatten Stadium are expected to cost at least $250,000. The city of New London hopes to share that cost with the New London School District and the Hatten Stadium Foundation. Each of the three entities would provide approximately $84,000 toward the total cost. At the July 5 Parks...
NEW LONDON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Cedarburg High School#St John#Ct#Lacrosse
waupacanow.com

Board reviews school nurse report

New London school board members received an end-of-year summary from the School Health Services department at its June 27 board meeting. Director of Pupil Services Kandi Martin shared the report provided by School Nurse Susan Resch. New London’s Health Services Department consists of Resch, three health aides, and a physician...
NEW LONDON, WI
waupacanow.com

Homicide charge follows overdose death

Waupaca County judge orders $100,000 bail in meth case. Amber M. Thorn, 29, Clintonville, was charged July 7 with first-degree reckless homicide, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, delivery of narcotics and three counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 14, 2020, Thorn and Brandon Allhands messaged...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Manawa hires police chief

Jason Severson is Manawa’s new police chief. The Manawa City Council hired him July 6. Severson has been a police officer for 25 years. “I started out my career in Manawa, right out of college in January of 1997,” he said. “It feels good to see it go full circle.”
MANAWA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy