Simmons, Gary

Tammy L. Chase, age 58, of Weyauwega, passed away at her home, following her battle with cancer, on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was born on February 1, 1964 in Shawano, WI, the daughter of Wayne and Pat (Wiesman) Pluger. On June 29, 1985, Tammy married Tom Chase at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano. Tammy worked as a fitness instructor and manager at Splash Fitness in Waupaca. She also taught Zumba classes in the area for several years before her illness forced her to no longer to do so. Tammy was very proud of her family and could be seen attending the many football games and events that they were involved in throughout the area. She also enjoyed hunting deer and turkeys, shooting trap, spending time at the camper, exercising, crafting and working on her flowers and landscaping. She and Tom also enjoyed getting together with friends to play Bunco.
