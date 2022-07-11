Simmons, Gary

Troy N. Travnicek, age 54 of Clintonville, passed away at his home of an apparent heart attack after battling mental health for many years. Troy was born on December 26, 1967 in Appleton as the son of Shirley (Soldner) Travnicek and the late Norbert Travnicek. He was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Seymour and soon after the Travnicek family moved to Clintonville where Troy was confirmed at and a current member of the United Methodist Church in town. He graduated from Clintonville High School with the Class of 1986. Troy was united in marriage to Shelly Dessort in New London and the couple had 3 daughters prior to their divorce. Troy worked at various places throughout his life until his health had deteriorated in recent years. Over the years Troy enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, and watching Dr. Pol and the Green Bay Packers. He loved his dogs Butch and Buddy and looked forward to his conversations and time spent with his mom each and everyday. He will be forever missed by his family and is now at peace with his Savior.

CLINTONVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO