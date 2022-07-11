ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua Lake drowning victim identified as longtime Sheriff’s captain

By Anna Ashcraft, Brent Clapper
 5 days ago

We now know the name of the man that died after being pulled from the waters of Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old David Bentley was attempting to board a boat on July 9 in the area of Martha’s Vineyard in the town of Ellery when he fell into the lake.

He was unresponsive when rescue crews found him. He was treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

David Bentley was a Captain with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and oversaw the patrol and special teams divisions. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Bentley started for the Sheriff’s Office in 1985 and previously worked with Town of Ellicott and Fredonia Police Departments.

Captain Bentley worked as a patrol deputy, DWI enforcement detail and then as an investigator with the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. Captain Bentley was then promoted to a Patrol Sergeant and then Patrol Lieutenant. Captain Bentley was then assigned as the Lieutenant in charge of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force for many years. Captain Bentley was promoted to Captain in January of 2019.

During his tenure at the Sheriff’s Office, Captain Bentley was in charge of the SWAT Team, was a firearms instructor and also taught numerous topics at the Sheriff’s Academy. Captain Bentley was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session 236. Captain Bentley is survived by his wife Kim, children Erik and Kaitlyn, and his grandson Sawyer.

