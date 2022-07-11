ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘It just takes all of us’: 3 things a doctor says everyone can do to prevent gun violence

By Dialynn Dwyer
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

“We need to start treating gun violence the same way we treat other public health crises.”

If the frequent reports of mass shootings and political gridlock over guns have you losing hope about what can be done to prevent shootings in your community and across the country, a local emergency room doctor has steps you can take “today.”

Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency room physician and associate dean at the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on CBS Sunday Morning this week, describing the effects of gun violence she sees as a doctor.

The damage from a bullet fired by an AR-15 is “almost indescribable,” she said.

“It creates gaping holes, it liquifies organs, it is rarely survivable,” the Rhode Island doctor said. “But as shocking and horrifying as each mass shooting is, what I see in the ER, day-in and day-out, are mostly handgun injuries. And these are horrible, too. Suicides, domestic violence, community violence, and more.”

Ranney, who has been leading national efforts to conduct gun safety research and advocating for more federal funding for years, said the way a bullet “rips through a body” mirrors the way the gun violence tears through communities, impacting not just the victims but their families and friends.

“Talking to each of them is part of my job, too,” she said. “And it’s heartbreaking. We need to start treating gun violence the same way we treat other public health crises: drunk driving, heart disease, even COVID. We can prevent gun violence before it lands people in my ER.”

The doctor laid out three steps everyone can take to prevent gun violence. The number of civilian-owned firearms in the United States (more than 393 million) outnumbers the nation’s total population (326 million).

First, she said anyone with a firearm in their home — more than 40 percent of Americans — should take steps to ensure the gun is “stored safely, locked up, ideally unloaded.”

“Second, know the danger signs,” Ranney said. “Depression, dementia, domestic violence, substance use, and yes, hatred. Finally, if someone you know is showing those danger signs, do everything you can to put time and distance between them and a gun while they’re at risk of hurting themselves or others.

“I’m tired of taking care of victims and their families,” she said. “But I maintain faith. This is not easy, but we can do it. It just takes all of us.”

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

America’s mass shootings are terrorism | Column

In a sense, the mass murder at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was a symbol of how badly off-track our country has gotten. Amid the bunting and marching bands and families on lawn chairs, a disturbed idiot with a powerful rifle fired randomly at grandfathers, children and couples holding hands. Blood, bones, eyeballs and guts spilled onto the pavement alongside dropped thermoses and American flags. A 2-year-old was found, covered in blood, wandering alone. Both of his parents were dead. When his grandfather picked Aiden up at the hospital, the boy asked, “Are Mommy and Daddy coming soon?”
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
psychologytoday.com

Does Gun Violence Demand More Graphic Images in the News?

Media has been called to show more explicit photos of the crime scenes in the aftermath of recent shootings, including Uvalde, Texas. But photos of the bloodied bodies of children may do little to galvanize the public. "Respectfully graphic" coverage combines crime-scene images with computer graphics that make us confront...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

ER doctor on how to treat gun violence

Dr. Megan Ranney, the dean of public health at Brown University and an emergency room physician, talks about the importance of treating gun violence the same way we treat other public health crises – before it lands people in the ER.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Domestic Violence#Gun Safety#Violent Crime#Cbs
CBS LA

TikTok being sued by parents of children who died attempting blackout challenge

Eight-year-old Lalani Walton and 9-year-old Arriani Arroyo are two little girls who tragically lost their attempting a social media challenge created on TikTok. Attorney Matthew Bergman, who is representing the families of Walton and Arroyo, is arguing that this was no coincidence. "You wouldn't put your 16-year-old child in a car with 400 horsepower, no seatbelts and bad brakes, well it's kind of the same thing," Bergman said referring to the TikTok "blackout challenge." "You wouldn't put a child in a virtual environment such as TikTok that exposes them to such dangerous materials." Bergman's six-month old Social Media Victims Law Center...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
US News and World Report

CDC: Majority of Americans Should Be Wearing Masks Indoors or Considering It

Most Americans should be wearing masks indoors in public spaces or considering the measure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to updated CDC data, 32% of the population should be wearing masks while indoors and nearly 42% should be considering the measure based on their risk for severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Bulletin

A window into the number of trans teens living in America

In our recent analysis of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, a representative health survey of high school-age Americans at the school district, state, and national levels, we found that about 1.4 percent of youths ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender in the U.S. That proportion amounts to approximately 300,000 transgender young people.
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

It’s Not All Your Parents’ Fault

Before having my daughter, I could only intellectually guess at what I now know in my bones: Having a child can be, at times, unrelenting, exhausting, and trying. My husband and I are incredibly privileged to be able-bodied, employed, and economically secure, to be White and not the target of racial aggression, to have done lots of personal growth work prior to becoming parents, and to have had reproductive rights and freedom to delay having a child until our mid-thirties.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
California Health Report

Disability Often Intersects with Domestic Violence. Here’s How to Better Help Survivors

I discovered I had a disability before I realized I was in an abusive relationship, but the two were interwoven in my life for many years. My disability, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, made it difficult to cope with my daily life, let alone navigate the violent relationship I was in. My habits and compulsions were gradually consuming all my time and energy. But my relationship made it much more difficult to seek treatment and stay on life-changing medications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy