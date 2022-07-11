Small Business Saturday

WHAT: Capt. Scuppers Songfest: Maritime Music and Movement. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. On Monday, July 18, at 10:30 AM, the National Museum of the Great Lakes will host another Capt. Scupper’s Songfest: Maritime Music and Movement. This new, small group activity presented by Sing into Reading was developed with children ages 0-6 in mind. During the class, little ones will spend 30 minutes exploring maritime themes through music and movement with a parent or caregiver, followed by open play in the Museum’s “Port of Play,” and exploration of the museum galleries. Each class is limited to 20 kids and their grownups. Additional classes will be offered on August 22, and September 19. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.nmgl.org.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO