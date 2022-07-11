OC Police Searching For Wanted Man

PARSONSBURG, Md. – Maryland State Police say an early morning crash claimed the life of one and left several others injured in Parsonsburg. Preliminary investigation has revealed that just before 4:30 a.m., a 2013 Honda CRZ and a 2006 Acura MDX were both traveling westbound on Route 50. Police say the front right of the Honda hit the left rear of the Acura, causing the Honda to be redirected south into the center median. At the base of the embankment, the Honda spun and came to a rest facing eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Acura spun around following the impact, traveling into the center median and hitting a tree with the right front of the vehicle.

PARSONSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO