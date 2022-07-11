ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

OC Police Searching For Wanted Man

By Shawn Soper
The Dispatch
 2 days ago

OCEAN CITY — Resort police are actively looking for a suspect wanted on several outstanding warrants this morning after a chase through a north-end hotel and surrounding area. Around 2 a.m. on Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 31st...

The Dispatch

Trio Arrested In Incident Involving Shots Fired

BERLIN — Three local individuals are being held without bond this week in Wicomico County for attempted first-degree murder and other serious charges for their alleged roles in the pistol-whipping of a man in Worcester County on Monday night. Around 9:53 p.m. on Monday, Maryland State Police troopers responded...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Pedestrian Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Worcester County, Maryland

BERLIN, MD (July 12, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash that claimed the life of a fourteen year-old boy in Worcester County. The deceased victim is a 14-year-old boy, of Ocean Pines, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased by hospital personnel at...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
OCPD searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted suspect. We’re told Terrell Earl Jones fled from a traffic stop and was last seen in the area of 100th Street at around 6:20 a.m. Monday. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt, pink flamingo swim style shorts, and was carrying a fanny pack over his shoulder.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Child Drowns in Laurel Pool

LAUREL, Del.- A child drowned after falling into a pool in Laurel on Monday night, authorities said. The Laurel Fire Department reports that it received a call for a reported cardiac arrest of the child on Fire Tower Road. The child's body was taken to TidalHealth Nanticoke Memorial in Seaford.
LAUREL, DE
The Dispatch

Alcohol License Suspended At OC Store Following Sales To Minors

SNOW HILL– Beer and wine sales have been suspended at an Ocean City store following underage alcohol sales. Seaside Deli Beer and Wine received a 60-day suspension and $12,000 in fines at a hearing with the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) Monday. The suspension came after police reported six incidents in the month of June where underage customers purchased alcohol at the store. Four of the incidents occurred on the same evening.
OCEAN CITY, MD
UPDATE: Police investigating early morning fatal crash in Parsonsburg

PARSONSBURG, Md. – Maryland State Police say an early morning crash claimed the life of one and left several others injured in Parsonsburg. Preliminary investigation has revealed that just before 4:30 a.m., a 2013 Honda CRZ and a 2006 Acura MDX were both traveling westbound on Route 50. Police say the front right of the Honda hit the left rear of the Acura, causing the Honda to be redirected south into the center median. At the base of the embankment, the Honda spun and came to a rest facing eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Acura spun around following the impact, traveling into the center median and hitting a tree with the right front of the vehicle.
PARSONSBURG, MD
Drug investigation leads to charges for Berlin men

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two Berlin men have been charged following a CDS distribution investigation. We’re told the investigation launched during the month of June and involved two local individuals distributing fentanyl/heroin in the Ocean City and Worcester County area. It was determined that Mark Adams and Jason Bumgarner were traveling to the Philadelphia area regularly to pick up heroin. Late last week, detectives were conducting surveillance on their vehicle as they traveled toward Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department assisted with the surveillance and investigation while Adams and Bumgarner were reportedly in the Kensington area.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Police Arrest Two In Heroin Distribution Case

OCEAN CITY – Two Berlin men were arrested last week following a distribution investigation in which detectives seized more than 200 bags of heroin. During the month of June, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Narcotics Unit initiated a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) distribution investigation into two local individuals allegedly involved in distributing fentanyl/heroin in the Ocean City and Worcester County area.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Eastern Shore police searching for vehicle that killed 14-year-old in hit-and-run

A 14-year-old is dead after a hit-and-run accident on the Eastern Shore on Monday. Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, police said the boy was crossing Gray's Run Road in Berlin to get back to a car he had stepped out of on the other side of the road when he was hit by a car that didn't stop. He was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital.
BERLIN, MD
Man Arrested for Arson Following Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- A man is facing arson and related charges following accusations that he intentionally set fire to a Salisbury home late Sunday night. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before midnight at a two-story home located at 508 Bethel St. The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the blaze. It took four firefighters five minutes to control a small fire in a bedroom closet of the home.
SALISBURY, MD
Fruitland man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

SALISBURY, Md. – A Fruitland man has pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. According to his guilty plea, during January and February 2020, 41-year-old Eric Holbrook engaged in the distribution of cocaine in Maryland. During the investigation, investigators intercepted communications of Holbrook and other members of his drug distribution organization. Surveillance and intercepted communications established that Holbrook received quantities of cocaine from other persons and distributed or participated in the distribution of that cocaine to others. During January and February 2020, Holbrook discussed cocaine, narcotics, and planned cocaine transactions on numerous occasions. Police say participating in the communications referred to cocaine using coded phases and used numbers to refer to quantities and prices for cocaine. Through these intercepted phone calls, along with physical surveillance, investigators learned that Holbrook’s source of supply was 39-year-old Shakoor Stevenson.
FRUITLAND, MD
Corvette crashes on Old Landing Road

A Chevy Corvette was damaged July 11 in a single-car crash on Old Landing Road. The call came in about 8:40 p.m. for an accident near the Sawgrass South clubhouse on Coronado Drive, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. officials said. No one was injured.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fire destroys Rehoboth Beach home, investigation underway

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Rehoboth home. We’re told firefighters with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade subdivision. The Lewes Fire Department responded to assist in fighting the blaze, which took over 30 minutes to control. Crews remained on scene for two hours to fully extinguish the fire and clean up.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Fire Destroys Bethany Beach Area Home

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Tuesday morning fire that left a Bethany Beach area home in ruins. Tony Petralia, a spokesperson for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, said it happened at around 9:30 a.m. at a rental home located on May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. Petralia...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Police Retention, Staffing Concerns Highlight Berlin Meeting

BERLIN– An emotional plea from the municipality’s police chief highlighted law enforcement staffing concerns voiced during a council meeting this week. Several members of the public, including two former Berlin Police Department (BPD) officers and the spouse of a current BPD officer, asked elected officials to increase police retention efforts in town. Police Chief Arnold Downing echoed their concerns.
BERLIN, MD
Electrical malfunction in pool area suspected in fire that causes half a million dollars in damage to Bethany home.

A fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to a Bethany Beach area home on Tuesday. The fire reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. occurred in the 31000 block of May Drive in the Bethany Lakes community. The Millville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and found smoke and flames coming from the dwelling. The home was occupied at the time of the fire. All occupants escaped without injury. Other fire companies assisted at the scene.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
National Night out in Salisbury returns Aug. 2

SALISBURY, Md. – National Night Out is back in Salisbury next month. The event will be held at the Salisbury City Park on August 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the Salisbury Police Department will be serving chips and hotdogs, and various vendors from the community will be present with resources, activities, and giveaways for children and families.
SALISBURY, MD
Rehoboth Beach home heavily damaged by fire

A Rehoboth Beach home was heavily damaged July 11 by a fire that took firefighters two hours to extinguish. The blaze was reported at 1:50 a.m. on Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade neighborhood, said Kent Swarts, spokesman for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. Rehoboth Beach firefighters were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

