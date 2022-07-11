Kansas City Zoo parking changes announced ahead of GloWild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Progress will cause a few headaches for visitors planning on a trip to the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo is preparing to host an event called GloWild beginning in September.

GloWild is an immersive lantern festival. It features massive steel and silk art depicting animals, local landmarks and other scenes.

The zoo said GloWild will be the largest event of its kind in the Midwest.

As the zoo gets ready for the event, the lower Cheetah Lot will be closed through August. The zoo asks visitors to instead park in its Mane and Zebra Lots. You will still be able to access the upper Cheetah Lot.

GloWild begins Sept. 1, and is best viewed at night. Tickets allow guests to choose evening entry times. Tickets are on sale and start around $20 a person. Parking is free.

The festival is along a one-mile route that will take about an hour and a half to walk through.

The event requires a separate ticket from the daily zoo admission.

GloWild begins after most of the zoo animals are asleep, so visitors will not see them during the walk.

