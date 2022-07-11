ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Adan “Adam” Castaneda, 58, of Brownwood

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdan “Adam” Castaneda, age 58, of Brownwood, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation and Rosary for Adam will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 13, at...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Richard Shield, 89, of Santa Anna

Richard Shield, 89 of Santa Anna, Texas passed from this life on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 8:31 am at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home Santa Anna.
SANTA ANNA, TX
koxe.com

Donald Hamlett, 70, of Brownwood

Donald Hamlett, age 70, of Brownwood passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Celebration of Life for Donald will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at New Beginnings with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. There is no set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Willie Balencia Jr, 65, of Goldthwaite

Willie Balencia Jr, 65, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away at his home on Friday, July 8th 2022. He was a follower of Jesus Christ, a devoted Catholic and was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus-Council 10816, Stephenville, Texas. Willie was born in San Saba, Texas on April...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
koxe.com

John Raymond Young of May

John Raymond Young laid down his working tools at his home in May, Texas and passed on July 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Monahans, Texas on April 5, 1946 and is preceded in death by parents, John Lee and Eva Maurine Young of Hurst, Texas.
MAY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Abilene, TX
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
Abilene, TX
Obituaries
koxe.com

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Clovis Gibson, 94, of San Saba

Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba is handling the funeral services for Clovis Gibson, 94, who passed away July 7th. A visitation will be Friday, July 15, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba. Funeral Service will be Saturday, July 16, at 10:30 am at Blaylock Funeral Home in San Saba with interment at Sandhill Cemetery in Bend, Texas.
SAN SABA, TX
koxe.com

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains

David Louis Goble, 79, of Cross Plains, Texas went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 10, 2022 in Cross Plains, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 AM at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating and Kenneth Reiter assisting. Burial will follow after the service at Cottonwood Cemetery in Callahan County, Texas.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
koxe.com

Ruben Salazar, 59, of Cross Plains

Ruben Salazar, 59, beloved husband, daddy, and welo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5th 2022. Visitation and Rosary for Ruben will be held from 6-8 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Friday, July...
CROSS PLAINS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Heartland Funeral Home#Villa Union#Brownwood High School
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Molly Gonzales

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A member of the Bangs High School Class of 2009, Molly Gonzales has taken her two greatest professional passions...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Cary Douglas Roberts, 76, of Coleman

Cary Douglas Roberts, age 76, of Coleman, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. The family will host a visitation on Wednesday, July 13, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Stevens Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in Stevens...
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Grazed and Confused of Brownwood eyes September store opening

The explosion of growth in downtown Brownwood continues as 304 North Broadway will be the site of the latest new business – Grazed and Confused of Brownwood. Owner Marie Smith got the idea for the business, which she has operated as delivery service for almost two years, from Facebook.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
koxe.com

Gloria Willson Marler, 89, of Goldthwaite

Gloria Willson Marler, 89 of Goldthwaite, passed away Sunday, July 10. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 12, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 13, at 10:00 am at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Dustin Larremore

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. A traumatic life experience led Dustin Larremore to his professional calling, and his desire to extend a helping hand...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs

Mrs. Veronica Nesbitt Brooke of Bangs passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022. Veronica was born on November 17, 1965, in Slaton, Texas to Stanley Nesbitt and Jenny Lee Kelley. Veronica graduated from Bangs High School and attended Howard Payne University. She later worked with intellectually disabled individuals. Veronica married...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Gary “Grif” Griffin, 65, of Brownwood

Gary “Grif” Griffin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022 in Dallas. Family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm Friday, July 8th at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. A graveside service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Jenkin Springs Cemetery. Gary...
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

2022 Players to Watch: Ike Hall, Brownwood

Football season is right around the corner, and this year the Brownwood Lions will have a new man calling plays behind center. Junior Ike Hall led Brownwood’s JV team to an undefeated campaign in 2021, and his ability to throw the deep ball is a major reason why. Jake...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Police Department re-accredited by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals

During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Chief Ed Kading addressed the council on a recent achievement for the department. “The law enforcement accreditation program is a voluntary process where police agencies in Texas prove their compliance with 170 Texas law enforcement best practices,” Kading said. “These best practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement Professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service for the best reduction of risk and protection of individual rights. Since its inception in 2006 over 180 Texas law enforcement agencies have been accredited. The Brownwood Police Department has been accredited since 2013 and in May and as a result we have been awarded re-accreditation.”
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy