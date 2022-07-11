Venice firefighters respond to near-drowning of 2-year-old girl

A 2-year-old girl was pulled from a pool after being found underwater by her father Sunday night.

Venice firefighters were dispatched to a residence at 1782 Kilruss Drive just before 6:30 p.m. The fire rescue team was notified by dispatch that the girl's father performed CPR while the team was on its way.

ICYMI:Venice Police chief condemns anti-Semitic incidents that include a threat to the mayor

Venice Police, firefighters and paramedics all arrived at the scene to aid in resuscitation efforts, including the use of a defibrillator on the girl. Paramedics continued advanced life support services while firefighters transferred the girl to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg via helicopter.

No additional details are available on the girl's current condition. The incident is under investigation.

Stefania Lugli covers a little of everything for the Herald-Tribune while pursuing watchdog/investigative stories. You can contact her at slugli@heraldtribune.com or dm her on Twitter at @steflugli.