WATCH: President Biden celebrates new bipartisan firearm legislation amid recent shootings

This article was originally published in Vanity Fair. On Sunday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked whether she plans to support President Joe Biden for reelection, something the White House has said he intends to pursue. But the New York congresswoman wasn’t quite ready to commit. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” she told CNN. “I think if the president has a vision, then that’s something certainly we’re all willing to entertain and examine when the time comes,” she added, “but right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election,” referring to the upcoming midterm elections, in which Republicans are expected to regain control over the House and potentially the Senate. The prospect of retaining a congressional majority, however dim, provided a useful out for Ocasio-Cortez when confronted with a separate concerning prospect looming over the party: another Biden presidential run.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 29 DAYS AGO