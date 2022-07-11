ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, AL

Henry Co. woman killed in shooting, boyfriend charged

By Allison Polk
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLFim_0gbc45N300

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — County road 57 in Henry County was a crime scene early Sunday morning after Abbeville woman, Barbara Williamson Shaw was found dead after being shot in the head. Her boyfriend, Jamie Whitehead, was then arrested and charged with murder.

According to the Henry County Sheriff, Whitehead was intoxicated when he fled to nearby neighbors after the shooting, and confessed that he shot Shaw.

An old neighbor and friend, Lindsey Farmer, says she had seen Jamie Whitehead act violently toward Shaw in the past.

“We would sit outside and just listen,” Farmer said. “There was really nothing we can do until we started seeing him physically beat her. There was one time there was a gun involved so we would call the police every time to help her.”

Abbeville woman dead after an early morning shooting

Farmer says in the few months she spent living next to the couple, she called the police at least 15 times, every time a domestic violence issue.

She even testified against him in court after she says she saw Whitehead pull a gun out on Shaw in the past. She says she tried everything she could to help the situation.

“She was just as sweet as she can be,” Farmer said. “She never bothered anybody. She would always say if I’m bothering y’all just let me know and stuff like that. But we would always listen. Other than that it was just a really really toxic relationship. A really bad physically toxic relationship.”

Despite the environment she was living in, Farmer says Shaw was always willing to help those around her.

“She was there for you if you needed her,” Farmer said. “Of course, she was limited to what she could do because she was always being watched. She was just really nice. She’s in a better place. It’s sad to say that but she is in a better place.”

Whitehead is now in the Henry County Jail with bonds totaling $200,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
wdhn.com

New information in the Abbeville shooting; domestic dispute the cause

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the past week, law enforcement has responded to several domestic violence-related crimes, two of which resulted in murder. In Houston County, Brittany Phillips, and murder suspect, Benjamin Nowell, dated for 14 months. Friends of Phillips said when she broke up with him, that’s when he wouldn’t leave her alone. On Thursday morning, he became a suspect in the murder of Phillips, after a manhunt lasted almost 11 and half hours.
ABBEVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Life sentence reversed for 1981 Dothan murder suspect

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man convicted of the 1981 murder of a gas station clerk has had his conviction reversed. Nathaniel Dennis, of Dothan, was arrested in 2012 and charged with capital murder for shooting Earnest Russell Douglas during a robbery of a gas station on 3000 Block Reeves Street in Dothan, […]
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested

The video above shows the shooting suspect Benjamin Nowell being escorted into the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. (Video Courtesy of Rickey Stokes News) NEW DETAILS: HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, AL
City
Abbeville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Abbeville, AL
Crime & Safety
Henry County, AL
Crime & Safety
WALB 10

Arrest made in Miller Co. April homicide

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested after an April shooting that left one person dead, according to the Colquitt Police Department. Christian Gray, 24, of Blakely, was arrested for the homicide of Antrayves Benton on MLK Street on April 16. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained a...
COLQUITT, GA
wdhn.com

Shooting at Houston Co. trailer park, investigation begins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — No injuries have been reported after a Monday night shooting at a Houston County trailer park. The shooting happened at the Magnolia Court Mobile Home Park in Rehobeth, according to police. Residents of the trailer park say four homes were hit. Details are limited...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Vehicle of Ft. Rucker employee pulled from crash site, victim life flighted

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva. Scanner traffic reported the driver was breathing when EMS arrived around 2 p.m. He was taken to Wiregrass Medical Center and later life flighted to Flowers Hospital in Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Victim identified in early morning murder in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim in a Sunday morning murder in Henry County has been identified as 50-year-old Barbara Williamson Shaw of Abbeville. Shaw was found shot in the head around 12:30AM Sunday morning on County Road 57 near Abbeville. Both the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Abbeville Police...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#Henry Co#The Henry County Sheriff
wtvy.com

Dothan Police provide burial for abandoned resident’s remains

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan resident who passed away in June 2004 finally found his final resting place after having his remains abandoned. After his passing, Hubert Gerald Finley, Sr. was cremated, with his remains given to family who resided in Dothan at the time. Unfortunately, his remains were...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Fort Rucker dispatcher severely injured in car crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the Tuesday morning crash that trapped a Fort Rucker employee for around 10 hours. The employee involved in the crash was a military police dispatcher. The dispatcher is also from Enterprise, according to Geneva police. Police learned of the...
FORT RUCKER, AL
wtvy.com

One dead after early morning shooting in Henry County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One woman is dead and one person is in police custody after an overnight shooting in Henry County. Henry County Coroner Derek Wright confirms to News4 that it happened just before 1AM on Henry County Road 57. That’s just south of Abbeville. Wright says no...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Ft. Rucker employee trapped in vehicle for nearly 10 hours

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A driver is in critical condition after being trapped in his vehicle for nearly 10 hours Tuesday before being found by first responders in Geneva. Geneva police, fire, and rescue found his vehicle near Highway 27 North and Highway 52, between Choctawhatchee River and Double Bridges Creek. First responders pinged the driver’s phone to determine his location.
GENEVA, AL
WRBL News 3

Woman killed in Eufaula house fire, investigation continues

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year-old woman. On Monday, investigation into the origin of the fire continued.  On Saturday, an early-rising neighbor heard a popping noise and saw flames coming out of the house next door. That day, the usually quiet neighborhood, just a mile […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Residential fire fatality on Sanford Ave.

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A residential fire located on Sanford Avenue has claimed the life of a Eufaula woman. Around 4:49 a.m. on Saturday, a residential fire was reported to the Eufaula Police Communications Division. After arriving at the scene, police officers noticed the fire completely engulfed the rear of the home.
EUFAULA, AL
WCTV

Fiery semi crash on Highway 27 kills 1 driver, GSP says

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia State Patrol says a driver was killed in a fiery semi-truck crash on Highway 27 in Decatur County Monday morning. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just south of Bainbridge on Highway 27 at Woodhull Road around 5:45 a.m. One of the trucks was a gas tanker, while the other was a box truck, according to DCSO.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Latest accident at a dangerous intersection in Western Geneva Co.

GENEVA Co., Ala. (WDHN)—State and Western Geneva County officials say a commonly used route. Florida’s Northern Gulf of Mexico beaches remains a “safety concern”. Last march, a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of highways 52 and 153 claimed the. lives of two collegiate spring breakers’.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly fire in Eufaula claims life of 25-year-old woman

EUFAULA, Ala, (WRBL) – A deadly house fire in Eufaula claimed the life of a 25-year old woman. Just before 5 a.m., the house fire on Sanford Avenue was reported to the Eufaula Police Department. According to police, the rear of the structure was fully engulfed when they arrived. The Eufaula Fire Department found a […]
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Another traffic crash at dangerous Geneva County intersection

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There has been yet another traffic crash at a dangerous Geneva County intersection. This time the injuries were minor according to first responders, but that hasn’t stopped residents from sounding off on social media. It happened at the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 153....
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy