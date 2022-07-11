ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Four Day School Week Possible for Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District

 2 days ago

The issue of four-day school week at the elementary and middle schools in the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District will most likely be raised now that Mingus Union...

Yavapai County School District Announces Vacancy

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Mountain Institute Career and Technology Education School District Governing Board, due to the resignation of veteran Board Member Ted Coleman. The resignation is due to the fact that he has relocated out of the community and is no...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Prescott to Experience Lane Closures

CLM Earthmovers,in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing roadwork on the Pioneer Parkway and Commerce Drive intersection. Construction will begin next Monday continuing through February 2023. Road construction will consist of building a multi-lane roundabout on Pioneer Parkway at Commerce Drive. Work will include importing materials to raise and...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Lane Closures Expected In Flagstaff

ADOT is reminding Flagstaff residents and travelers of overnight lane restrictions on Milton Road through Friday. Lane restrictions are needed for crews to continue on the final steps of the pavement rehabilitation project. Areas of both north and southbound travel between Forest Meadows Street and Phoenix Avenue will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ
Arizona Education
NEW PIONEER PARKWAY ROUNDABOUT AT COMMERCE DRIVE

Please be advised that CLM Earthmovers, LLC in conjunction with Yavapai County, will be performing roadwork on the Pioneer Parkway and Commerce Drive intersection. Construction will begin July 18, 2022, continuing through February 2023. Road construction will consist of building a multi-lane roundabout on Pioneer Parkway at Commerce Drive. Work...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Prescott Habitat for Humanity Receives Grant

Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce a $15,000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build a home for a family of four in Diamond Valley. The grant received through the Wells Fargo Builds program will be used to purchase supplies and materials for the three-bedroom, two bath house. PAHH works with skilled volunteers and licensed, local vendors to build safe and affordable homes.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Lane Restrictions Around Flagstaff

ADOT is advising the public of daytime lane restrictions on Highway 180, northwest of Flagstaff, beginning today. Lane restrictions are needed for crews to conduct maintenance to the highway. Highway 180 will be narrowed to one lane alternating east and westbound traffic from Spring Valley Road to State Route 64, with flaggers directing traffic throughout the work zone. A 14-foot vehicle width limit will also be in place, and the speed limit will be reduced to 25-miles-per-hour. Lane restrictions will be in place Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 25th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Residents warned of damaging floods in Flagstaff area

Residents in northern Arizona will hear from county officials and engineers Thursday night about the new dangers they face from flooding after two major wildfires this year northeast of Flagstaff. The meeting follows dire warnings from the Coconino County flood control district about new flood threats in areas where none...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Bacterial outbreak found at Page Springs Hatchery

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has temporarily suspended all fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which stocks the Williams area lakes, due to detection of a bacterial outbreak in trout at the facility. Hatchery staff began observing fish mortalities in early June with symptoms...
CORNVILLE, AZ
Hike of the Week: Potato Lake in the Coconino National Forest

Escape Valley heat with a hike around potato Lake on the Mogollon Rim. Getting There: From Payson, go 27.7 miles north on State Route 87 to Forest Road 300 (Rim Road) located near milepost 281. Go 1.7 miles on FR 300 to Forest Road 9362T on the left. If you have a high-clearance vehicle, descend about 0.1 mile on the rough dirt road and park in the primitive campground. The hike begins at the “Road Closed” sign at the north end of the site.
PAYSON, AZ
Man drowns while cliff diving near Slide Rock State Park

SEDONA, AZ — A man has died after going underwater and not resurfacing Saturday afternoon near Slide Rock State Park. According to the Sedona Fire District, rescue crews were called to the area of the Manzanita Campground along SR 89A, near Slide Rock Saturday around 3:45 p.m. A man was reportedly cliff diving in a popular area and did not resurface.
SEDONA, AZ
Man dies after jumping into Oak Creek near Manzanita Campground

On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sedona Fire District crews responded to the area of 5900 N State Route 89A near Manzanita Campground, a short distance south of Slide Rock State Park, according to SFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Dori Booth. “The call was for a male...
SEDONA, AZ
Prescott’s Justice of the Peace Retires

Judge Glenn Savona serves as Prescott’s justice of the peace/city magistrate, and he is retiring. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appointed the Republican to the bench in 2017 and he was elected to a four-year term in 2018. The head of the Prescott Consolidated Justice/City Court is the...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Two City of Prescott Wells Taken Offline for User Safety

The City of Prescott tests its drinking water supply regularly to ensure that it meets all drinking water quality standards. Recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area. While PFOA and PFOS are not currently regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ), emerging scientific thought is that these compounds may be harmful to human health. Results of sampling for these two wells showed levels of PFOA as high as 15 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS as high as 12 ppt, which is greater than the temporary advisory levels given by the EPA and ADEQ.
PRESCOTT, AZ
It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program

***Silent Witness Alert – CATCH 22 Day 11 Guy Joel Goodwin***. It’s day 11 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating fugitive Guy Joel Goodwin. On October 11, 2019, during an argument at a residence in Black Canyon City, Goodwin assaulted a 10-year-old female known to him. Goodwin struck the victim at least two \times in the face causing her nose and lip to bleed. She also had bruising and swelling around her eye and chin.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

