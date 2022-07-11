ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconino County, AZ

Coconino Sheriff’s Office Receives Grant

myradioplace.com
 2 days ago

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a grant award Friday of $2.5- million from Arizona Attorney General Mark...

myradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
myradioplace.com

Man Accused of Murdering Teacher To Spend Life In Prison

A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of an elementary school teacher, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Charlie Malzahn was charged in 2017 with murdering 44-year-old Cathryn Gorospe, after she posted bond for him. She had put her house up as collateral to get Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail, where he was being held on three felony charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

74-year-old woman leads multiple agencies on pursuit in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 74-year-old woman was arrested after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended in Cottonwood Saturday, police said. The incident started when the Sedona Police Department received multiple calls from citizens reporting a woman's erratic and disorderly behavior. Later that day, officers spotted her driving...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Coconino County, AZ
Coconino County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KGUN 9

Woman driver arrested after police chase in northern Arizona

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona say a 74-year-old New York woman who allegedly was driving erratically on a revoked driver’s license has been arrested following a pursuit through three cities and towns. Sedona police say they received numerous calls about the driver Saturday and unsuccessfully...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Man dies after jumping into Oak Creek near Manzanita Campground

On Saturday, July 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sedona Fire District crews responded to the area of 5900 N State Route 89A near Manzanita Campground, a short distance south of Slide Rock State Park, according to SFD Community Risk Reduction Division Chief Dori Booth. “The call was for a male...
SEDONA, AZ
flagscanner.com

Police and medics called to large fight early this morning

At roughly 2:30 am on Sunday morning, Flagstaff Police and EMS were dispatched to 5000 N Mall Way at the Elevation Apartments for a large physical fight between at least 6 people. One person needed medics. Unknown if any arrests were made. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Man drowns while cliff diving near Slide Rock State Park

SEDONA, AZ — A man has died after going underwater and not resurfacing Saturday afternoon near Slide Rock State Park. According to the Sedona Fire District, rescue crews were called to the area of the Manzanita Campground along SR 89A, near Slide Rock Saturday around 3:45 p.m. A man was reportedly cliff diving in a popular area and did not resurface.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconino Sheriff
myradioplace.com

Coconino Flood To Host Meeting Tomorrow

The Coconino County Flood Control District is hosting a community meeting tomorrow in the Cromer Elementary School gym in Doney Park. Officials will discuss flood mitigation efforts and will talk about how the Tunnel and Pipeline fires affect the natural landscape of the area, and altered it in a way that dangerous and damaging floods in now a strong possibility in neighborhoods that previously faced little to no hazard.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
nhonews.com

Bacterial outbreak found at Page Springs Hatchery

CORNVILLE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has temporarily suspended all fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery, which stocks the Williams area lakes, due to detection of a bacterial outbreak in trout at the facility. Hatchery staff began observing fish mortalities in early June with symptoms...
CORNVILLE, AZ
myradioplace.com

Lane Closures Expected In Flagstaff

ADOT is reminding Flagstaff residents and travelers of overnight lane restrictions on Milton Road through Friday. Lane restrictions are needed for crews to continue on the final steps of the pavement rehabilitation project. Areas of both north and southbound travel between Forest Meadows Street and Phoenix Avenue will be narrowed to one lane in each direction.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
myradioplace.com

Lane Restrictions Around Flagstaff

ADOT is advising the public of daytime lane restrictions on Highway 180, northwest of Flagstaff, beginning today. Lane restrictions are needed for crews to conduct maintenance to the highway. Highway 180 will be narrowed to one lane alternating east and westbound traffic from Spring Valley Road to State Route 64, with flaggers directing traffic throughout the work zone. A 14-foot vehicle width limit will also be in place, and the speed limit will be reduced to 25-miles-per-hour. Lane restrictions will be in place Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 25th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Completes Flood Risk Assessment Map for Pipeline West Area

Some homes and businesses in Flagstaff face a heightened risk of post-wildfire flooding due to the Pipeline Fire. Residents who live in the northwest area of Flagstaff, including the neighborhoods of Creighton Estates, Forest Hills, Lynwood, Cheshire, Valley Crest, Coyote Springs, Ridge Crest, Coconino Estates, and Rock Ridge Estates are encouraged to visit flagstaff.az.gov/PipelineWest to view the flood risk assessment map and determine how their residence is impacted.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

United Airlines to Suspend Service at Flagstaff Airport

United Airlines has announced plans to suspend service at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and will review after six months. United Airlines currently provides direct service to and from Denver, Colorado, and will continue service through the end of October 2022. “We are disappointed to hear that United Airlines has plans to...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
nau.edu

1 br, 1 bath House - 13677 E Keith Dr Rental

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. - Cozy Little House on the Prairie! 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage w/ Magnificent Views on 1.06 Acres, Borders National Forest! Avail. NOW! - Cozy Little House on the Prairie! 1 Bed, 1 Bath Cottage w/ Magnificent Views on 1.06 Acres, Borders National Forest! Avail. NOW! Cozy Living Area with Gas "Woodstove" and Vaulted Ceilings - Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and Amazing views of the Meadow- Bathroom Features a Jacuzzi-Tub, Walk-in Closet & Full-Size Washer & Dryer- Wood-Laminate Floors Throughout & Heater-A/C Unit - Direct access to the National Forest Hiking/Biking Trails, right out your gate! Enjoy Rural Living at its Best! RV Hookups, Storage Shed & MORE!
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy