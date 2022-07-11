Coconino Sheriff’s Office Receives Grant

ADOT is advising the public of daytime lane restrictions on Highway 180, northwest of Flagstaff, beginning today. Lane restrictions are needed for crews to conduct maintenance to the highway. Highway 180 will be narrowed to one lane alternating east and westbound traffic from Spring Valley Road to State Route 64, with flaggers directing traffic throughout the work zone. A 14-foot vehicle width limit will also be in place, and the speed limit will be reduced to 25-miles-per-hour. Lane restrictions will be in place Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until July 25th.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO