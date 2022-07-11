ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Cano expected to join Braves active roster Monday ahead of series vs. Mets

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Former San Diego Padres second baseman Robinson Cano (24) is expected to be activated on the Braves' roster on Monday. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano began his third season with the New York Mets this spring, but after 41 at-bats over 12 games played, he was released by the club in early May. After a brief stint with the San Diego Padres, Cano was released again, only to be re-signed to a minor-league deal with the Padres.

On Sunday, the second baseman was traded to the World Series-champion Atlanta Braves for cash considerations and he is reportedly expected to be activated on Monday. He could have an immediate chance to exact a dose of revenge on the Mets.

While the 39-year-old Cano has struggled mightily at the big-league level between New York and San Diego this year -- going 11-for-74 with one home run and four RBIs -- he posted a .333/.375/.475 slash line with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 21 Triple-A games this season. Cano missed the entire 2021 campaign following his second suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy.

The five-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glove award winner made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2005 and starred for the team for nine seasons, finishing in the top-six in AL MVP voting in four straight years from 2010 to 2013, as well as in 2014 with the Seattle Mariners. After Cano signed with the Mariners in December 2013, he spent five largely successful campaigns in the Northwest before being traded to the Mets in December 2018.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

