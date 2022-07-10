ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders' Opponents Ranked: DTs, No.4

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include several teams with defensive tackles capable of wreaking havoc in the interior of the line of scrimmage.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had already proven to be one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL in his first four years with the San Francisco 49ers.

That's why it cost a first-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts to trade for him, along with signing him to a four-year, $84-million contract.

It might seem an expensive price on the surface, but Buckner hasn't done anything but deliver top-tier production since.

In the last four seasons, Bucker has either been elected to the Pro Bowl or been a First or Second-Team All-Pro.

That's come largely because of his ability to get to the quarterback, having the fifth-most sacks among defensive linemen since 2018 with 36.

Looking at only the last two seasons with the Colts, Buckner's 45 combined sacks and QB hits over that time rank fourth among all interior linemen.

Buckner has also been a tackling machine among d-lineman in that time as well, having no less than 58 total tackles in any season of his career.

He's been at minimum a top-25 interior defender, as rated by PFF, since 2017.

Luckily for the Raiders, the only thing he hasn't done is live in their backfield in the two meetings they had with the Colts the last two seasons.

In those two games, Buckner has 12 total tackles, a half-sack, and three QB hits, not putting up the All-Pro caliber production he's shown against most opponents.

That doesn't mean Buckner isn't capable of going off on the Silver and Black when they face off this season.

The Raiders' offensive line can only give the same effort they have in the previous two games, hoping that Buckner can continue to have an off-game.

Of course, it will be much easier said than done against a player of Buckner's caliber.

RaiderMaven

Predictions For Jacobs, Renfrow in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the 2022 season with the most star-talent they have had in recent memory. Between new additions, returning players who have established themselves as team leaders, players who will be taking the field with a chip on their shoulder, and a desire amongst everyone to return to the postseason and make a deep run, there are a lot of expectations that will be weighing on each and every Raider this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
