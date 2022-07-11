ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo man shot by toddler is one of several weekend shootings

By Jeff Schmucker
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3By8NP_0gbblUXc00

A man was shot in the face by his toddler early Sunday morning in South Toledo, marking the midpoint of another violent weekend in the city.

Frederick Marsh, Jr., 24, walked into a fire station with a gunshot wound to the face just after midnight Sunday. His girlfriend drove him there for help after a toddler shot him at a home in the 5800 block of Fryer Avenue, according to a police report.

As of Monday morning, Mr. Marsh was in serious condition at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, a 17-year-old high school senior was shot and killed in West Toledo while driving with a friend. Marvelous Walton, a student at St. Francis de Sales High School, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3800 block of Lockwood Avenue.

Young Walton had been riding in the vehicle of Marcquise Waites, also 17, when one or two gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, police said. The car then crashed into a house after both the driver and passenger were shot.

Police found nearly two dozen large-caliber bullet shells littering the scene just after 1 p.m. Young Waites was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Another teenager was shot the next day at Franklin Avenue and Prescott Street just after 1 a.m. Jamari Hayes, 16, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and transported to St. Vincent Medical Center. Police said his wound did not appear life-threatening.

At around the same time, two passengers on the Glass City Pearl ship were arrested for threatening to shoot the ship’s crew.

Twelve hours later, a 13-year-old was robbed at gunpoint by three other teenagers in the 1200 block of Halstead Street. Xavier Thompson, 16, Armon Cole, 16, and Anthony Holmes, 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, according to a police report. The guns used in the incident were recovered, police said.

In addition, a woman’s vehicle was shot once on Airport Highway near Angola Road Saturday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire between another vehicle and a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

First Published July 11, 2022, 2:23pm

Comments / 16

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

One dead, two injured in east Toledo house fire overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An overnight house fire in east Toledo has left one dead and two more injured. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning house fire in the area of Mott Ave. and Worthington Street in east Toledo. 13abc crews were told the call came in around 3:15 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

Bowling Green Police investigate several business break-ins

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating several business break-ins that happened Tuesday morning. According to BGPD, officers responded to TJ Maxx, located at 1111 South Main St., after receiving a call around 4:57 a.m. for reports of a glass break alarm. Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that one of the windows had been broken.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toddler shoots west Toledo man in face

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police were dispatched to a Toledo Fire & Rescue Department station shortly after midnight on Monday in response to a gunshot wound. Frederick Marsh Jr. and his girlfriend drove to Station 11 seeking help after Marsh had been shot in the face by a toddler residing in a west Toledo home on Fryer Avenue, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Toddler#Violent Crime#Promedica Toledo Hospital#Prescott Street
13abc.com

TPD: 3 juveniles arrested, accused of robbing 13-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say three juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a 13-year-old. It happened around 1:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at a home in the 1200 block of Halstead. According to Toledo Police records, a 13-year-old boy told officers he was robbed at gun point by three males....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Four businesses hit by smash & grab thieves in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Four businesses all report destruction and loss after an apparent string of smash and grab burglaries. Bowling Green police first responded to an alarm for glass breaking at TJ-Maxx at about 4:57 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022. While there, officers noticed the glass on a door was also shattered at Maurices in the same strip mall. Both businesses reported losses of merchandise.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
DETROIT, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Four south end businesses broken into & robbed

The Bowling Green police are investigating breakins early this morning (July 12) at four businesses on the south end of town. Police responded shortly before 5 a.m. to a glass break alarm at TJ Maxx, 1111 S. Main St. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a window had been broken out.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TiffinOhio.net

Fremont man accused of running drug manufacturing lab

Fremont, Ohio — A Fremont man was arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop which led to his home being searched by investigators. At approximately 8 p.m., a marked police vehicle patrolling the area of Birchard Park witnessed a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.
FREMONT, OH
13abc.com

TPD seeking help to identify theft suspects

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking for help with identifying two theft suspects. According to a TPD Facebook post, the male and female suspects were involved in two thefts on June 6 and June 9. According to TPD, the pair stole six TVs, an air conditioner and a generator.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Michigan woman sentenced for BG storage unit break ins

A Michigan woman who pleaded guilty to breaking into storage units in the city has been sentenced to community control. Aubrey McClintock, 33, of Homer, appeared July 5 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He sentenced her to three years of community control and 200...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Carey shooter held on murder charges

Melvin E. Nash, 51, Carey, who was arrested following a shooting spree in Carey July 10, is being held at Wyandot County Jail on murder charges, Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey has announced. Formal charges are expected to be presented to a Wyandot County Grand Jury at a later date,...
CAREY, OH
13abc.com

Reports: Toledo firefighter on paid leave after allegations of inappropriate messages to teen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo firefighter is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials confirm to 13abc. The investigation started after a man came forward to report inappropriate text messages between his teenage daughter and the firefighter now under investigation, according to the Toledo Blade. TFRD confirmed there is an active internal investigation open regarding the firefighter but said it could not confirm the reason for the investigation. The firefighter in question has been with the department since February 2019.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy