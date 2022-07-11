Toledo man shot by toddler is one of several weekend shootings

A man was shot in the face by his toddler early Sunday morning in South Toledo, marking the midpoint of another violent weekend in the city.

Frederick Marsh, Jr., 24, walked into a fire station with a gunshot wound to the face just after midnight Sunday. His girlfriend drove him there for help after a toddler shot him at a home in the 5800 block of Fryer Avenue, according to a police report.

As of Monday morning, Mr. Marsh was in serious condition at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, a 17-year-old high school senior was shot and killed in West Toledo while driving with a friend. Marvelous Walton, a student at St. Francis de Sales High School, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3800 block of Lockwood Avenue.

Young Walton had been riding in the vehicle of Marcquise Waites, also 17, when one or two gunmen opened fire on their vehicle, police said. The car then crashed into a house after both the driver and passenger were shot.

Police found nearly two dozen large-caliber bullet shells littering the scene just after 1 p.m. Young Waites was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Another teenager was shot the next day at Franklin Avenue and Prescott Street just after 1 a.m. Jamari Hayes, 16, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and transported to St. Vincent Medical Center. Police said his wound did not appear life-threatening.

At around the same time, two passengers on the Glass City Pearl ship were arrested for threatening to shoot the ship’s crew.

Twelve hours later, a 13-year-old was robbed at gunpoint by three other teenagers in the 1200 block of Halstead Street. Xavier Thompson, 16, Armon Cole, 16, and Anthony Holmes, 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, according to a police report. The guns used in the incident were recovered, police said.

In addition, a woman’s vehicle was shot once on Airport Highway near Angola Road Saturday afternoon when she was caught in the crossfire between another vehicle and a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

