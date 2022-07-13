Amazon Fire TV Sticks are still better than half price in the Prime Day sales

Some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals apply to Amazon's own products. That's no different this year, as Amazon has slashed the prices of its streaming devices.

One of the biggest discounts is on the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K – that's now less than half price. But there are great deals on Amazon's other streamers too, including the Fire TV Stick Lite for just £13.

Best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's less than half price. Exactly. View Deal

If you want to add streaming smarts to a 4K TV for a small cash outlay there's no better way than this nifty little device from Amazon. The Amazon Fire TV stick 4K is a simple plug 'n' play dongle that goes straight into an HDMI socket on the back (or side) of your TV.

It's money well spent (provided you have a 4K TV , of course).

4K video isn't the only improvement over the standard Stick though: HDR has also been added, not just in standard HDR10 form, but also HLG , HDR10+ and Dolby Vision , making this the most format-friendly high dynamic range streaming stick currently available. Alexa is on board, too, so that's voice control covered.

It has all the apps you want (including Netflix and Prime Video), supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an astonishingly good deal, particularly when you factor in the all-round quality of the performance and excellent user-friendliness.

But what if you're not kitted out for 4K? Maybe the Fire TV Stick Lite is for you. This has £17 off, bringing its price down to just £13 .

Best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Stick Lite deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite £30 £13 at Amazon (save £17)

Fire TV Stick Lite is an even more affordable way to stream in full HD. It's 50 per cent more powerful than the previous-generation Fire TV Stick, and features HDR support. At this price, why wouldn't you? View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite comes with a special Alexa Voice Remote Lite, a new remote that allows you to use voice to find, launch, and control content. And it really is a budget streamer – in fact it's the most affordable Fire TV Stick that Amazon has produced.

At the other end of the scale is the Amazon Fire TV Cube . This is half price, and is now just £55 .

Best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV Cube deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £110 £55 at Amazon (save £55)

The Fire TV Cube combines a natural, balanced picture with punchy audio to devastating effect. It also supports all HDR formats and adds Alexa voice controls to your system. Compared to rivals, it wasn't exactly expensive to begin with, so at this price, it's a no-brainer. View Deal

The Fire TV Cube's real strength is that it doubles up as a voice-controlled universal remote for your whole system. Its picture can't quite match the Apple TV 4K , but at this price, and with this discount, you won't hear any complaints from us.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also reduced from £55 to £33 .

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max £55 £33 at Amazon (save £22)

The Max is 40 per cent faster than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, and supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming across multiple devices. Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos audio all come as standard, as do all the apps you could want. And at this price? Bargain.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has more power, more memory and a quicker Wi-Fi-6 connection. It's 40 per cent faster than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K , thanks to its new quad-core 1.8GHz processor and 2GB of RAM. There's also a new faster 750MHz GPU and ALLM for the gamers, and it uses 15 per cent less juice in low power mode than the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Finally, the standard Fire TV Stick is also discounted, now coming in at just £18.

Amazon Fire TV Stick £40 £18 at Amazon (save £22)

This is Amazon's bestselling streamer, and it's 50 per cent faster than its 2019 incarnation. There's no 4K, but it does stream in HD, and it has Alexa on board for voice controls. Just speak and it will be done. View Deal

Plenty of deals on some ace streamers for Prime Day. With some costing less than a takeaway, you really have no excuse for not getting streaming.

