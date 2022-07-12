ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland’s Monkeypox Case Count Climbs To 22, CDC Data Show

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288fBo_0gbb8khy00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are now 22 documented cases of monkeypox in Maryland, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest round of data included in the CDC’s case count shows eight additional cases of monkeypox in Maryland , up from a total of 14 cases reported last Friday.

The increase comes days after the Maryland Department of Health announced it had received nearly 700 doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.

Doses of the vaccine are being distributed in batches of 200 to the Baltimore City, along with Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, the three jurisdictions with the highest risk level, according to the health department.

The leftover 82 doses will be given to other health departments across the state on an as-needed basis.

The health department said it anticipates Maryland will receive additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine in the coming weeks.

As of last week, the World Health Organization was aware of at least 6,000 lab-confirmed cases, with most of the newly reported cases coming from Europe and Africa.

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, head and muscle aches and exhaustion , the health department said. Additionally, infected individuals are known to develop rashes on their face that spread to other parts of their bodies.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

New 988 hotline is the 911 for mental health emergencies

Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies may soon be as easy as 9-8-8.The United States' first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday. It's designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors.The federal government has provided over $280 million to help states create systems that will do much more, including mobile mental health crisis teams that can be sent to people's homes and emergency mental health centers, similar to urgent care...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Aren’t Dissuaded By Multiple COVID Infections Or The High Positivity Rate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — COVID-19 remains a constant problem even as many Americans continue to venture out after more than two years of the pandemic. As of Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported a positivity rate of 9.75%. There was a time during the pandemic when a 5% positivity rate was cause for significant concern. But with millions of Americans now fully vaccinated, many people are trying to resume pre-pandemic activities. “It’s nice to see the city coming back to life again,” said Barry Bruno who is visiting Baltimore from New York with his family.  Bruno and his family attended an Orioles game, which...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

After three fatalities this month, Maryland Natural Resources police emphasize boat safety

BALTIMORE -- After three boating fatalities occurred in Maryland this month, Maryland Natural Resources Police are sharing safety tips with boaters to try to prevent further deaths. The state has seen six fatal boating incidents so far in 2022, the same number that occurred throughout both 2020 and 2021. The most recent include a July 3 hit-and-run collision that killed a 63-year-old woman on the Magothy River, a July 6 accident on the Elk River involving a boat striking a navigation aid that killed a 39-year-old and a July 10 overturned boat incident that left a 37-year-old man dead.Natural Resources...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Closures & delays: Maryland schools, government offices & businesses

BALTIMORE -- People are still feeling the impacts of Tuesday's storms that ripped through parts of Maryland. The damage resulted in some closures and delays Friday.To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments in response to the weather.SchoolsDelaysClosuresBaltimore County Public SchoolsCarroll Manor Elementary SchoolHereford Middle School Pot Spring Elementary SchoolRiderwood Elementary School  Baltimore County Public School Work Sites closed: Cockeysville Bus LotCollegesDelaysClosuresBusinessesDelaysClosuresMTA Light RailDelaysMARC TrainsClosures
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

2022 Maryland Governor Candidate Profile: Tom Perez

WJZ continues to highlight the candidates running in the primary election to become Maryland's next governor. Next up is former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the state's top elected office. Perez said he wants to create jobs, justice and opportunity for every Marylander....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Feds launch investigation into Maryland State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring, promotions

BALTIMORE -- A federal investigation has been opened into the Maryland Department of State Police over alleged racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices against Black employees, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday. The investigation was opened under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion. The investigation, to be conducted by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, will assess whether the police department engaged in discriminatory practices. Gov. Larry Hogan and the Maryland State Police Superintendent, Col. Woodrow W. Jones III, have been informed and pledged...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

State awards over $5M in grants to Maryland heritage tourism orgs

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced $5.1 million in funding for 107 Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and other organizations that are part of the Maryland Heritage Areas Program. The funding is for 107 matching grants to the organizations and jurisdictions through the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. The grants aim...
CBS Baltimore

In-person early voting wraps up with lower turnout, as more Marylanders request mail-in ballots

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. --  More than 160,000 Marylanders cast their Primary Election vote during the in-person early voting period, but turnout is lower compared to 2018. Thursday was the last day for early in-person voting for the primary. "What's very unusual in this election is we have over 500,000 people who have asked for mail-in ballots," said Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections. Charlson said 222,000 people went to the polls during the in-person early voting period four years ago. "We'll just have to wait and see if we're seeing a new trend," she said. On...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Africa#Health Department#Cdc Data Show
CBS Baltimore

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren't rushing abortion laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem had pledged to "immediately" call a special legislative session to "guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota" if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. But nearly three weeks after that ruling, the first-term Republican remains unusually quiet about exactly what she wants lawmakers to pass.
POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Montgomery County police warn officers will enforce law against disturbing peace outside Supreme Court justices' homes

(CNN) -- The Montgomery County Police Department says it will begin enforcing a Maryland law against disturbing the peace after more than two months of regular protests outside the homes of US Supreme Court justices. "Please note: MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest. Applicable laws regarding protests in Montgomery County have been added to the MCPD website," police tweeted Wednesday evening. The local police agency told CNN it will not necessarily clear protesters outside of justices' homes for simply gathering, but will enforce statutes against disturbing...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
fox5dc.com

DDOT denies driver's I-295 tar claim reimbursement

Just two weeks ago, I-295 southbound was brought to a standstill during evening rush hour after dozens of drivers got stuck in wet tar. Many drivers, that day, left frustrated wondering who would be held responsible. The District was previously telling people to file a claim for the damages. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Voters Watch Gubernatorial Debate Looking For Answers On School Equity, Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Maryland gubernatorial candidates who chose to participate in a debate Monday night homed in on questions surrounding a key topic for those heading to the polls: education. The debate, hosted by WJZ, the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools, took place at Baltimore City Community College. The event drew some to watch the action in-person. The audience was able to participate in asking candidates vying for the governor’s seat their own questions towards the end of the debate. Top of mind for some: the COVID-19 pandemic rebound, which magnified existing problems in public school systems across...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'We feel abandoned': Some in Baltimore County told they will not have power for days after storms

MAYS CHAPEL, Md. -- Fast moving, powerful storms swept through Baltimore County sending power lines to the ground and leaving thousands without electricity.A tree blocked Mays Chapel Road just past the Baltimore Country Club and power was still out more than 24 hours later. Neighbors told WJZ that electricity would not be restored until Friday at 11 p.m. One resident who asked us not to identify her said she felt "abandoned" and noted many people in the community are on well water and "can't flush toilets. It's a public health hazard."Video WJZ obtained shows a power line that caught fire and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man arrested after allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay in a DC park

(CNN) -- A Maryland man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting men he believed were gay over a three-year period in a Washington, DC, park, officials said.Michael Thomas Pruden, 48, is accused of spraying the men with a "chemical irritant" at DC's Meridian Hill Park, also known as Malcolm X Park, according to the indictment.The park is known in the community as a place where men meet seeking consensual sex with other men, the indictment said. It alleges Pruden went there at night -- twice while pretending to be a United States Park Police officer -- and shined a flashlight...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Multiple Maryland Counties

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is a WJZ Alert Day due to the potential for severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Anne Arundel County, Southeastern Howard County, East Central Montgomery County, and Northeastern Prince Georges County until 6:45 p.m. Meanwhile, Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot Counties were under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. And a severe thunderstorm warning remains for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties until 10:45 p.m. WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot County in MD until 8:00pm EDT. https://t.co/89fizSXM9r @wjz #mdwx — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 12,...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Historic Baltimore Restaurant to Receive Grant for Improvements

(Baltimore, MD) -- A Baltimore institution will receive federal funds from a program designed to upgrade 25 historic small restaurants across the country. Max's Taphouse on South Broadway is the only restaurant in Maryland to receive funds from the grant program called Backing Historic Small Restaurants. Max's Taphouse will receive...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy