ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Spirit Airlines flight briefly catches fire at Atlanta airport, no injuries reported

By Teddy Grant, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bFQ1f_0gbawfTp00
JetBlue To Attempt Hostile Takeover Of Spirit Airlines Joe Raedle/Getty Images

ATLANTA — A Spirit Airlines plane that landed at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport from Tampa, Florida, on Sunday morning briefly caught fire on the runway after one of its landing gear brakes overheated.

Atlanta Fire Rescue put out the fire after the brakes in the landing gear ignited at 9:25 a.m., the airport said in a statement to ABC News. There were no reported injuries.

"Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated," Spirit said in a statement on Sunday.

"The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance."

Last month, three people were injured when a Red Air plane caught on fire when it landed at Miami International Airport and caught on fire.

The landing gear on the plane had also caught on fire when landing, the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News in a statement.

ABC News' Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 46

Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at Atlanta gas stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police reported at least seven separate incidences in 2022 where officers have recovered guns stashed inside gas stations and convenience stores. “We often get consent to go inside and we remove guns from behind candy bars, in the cooler – areas where it’s been stashed...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 shot in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Monday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Lone Oak Ave. around 5 p.m. Minutes later, two gunshot victims arrived at the fire station on...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

20-year-old Georgia woman dies after freak accident at rodeo event

CANTON, Ga. — A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a horse riding event on Friday, according to the Dalton Daily Citizen. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club over the weekend. The fire department told the Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
CANTON, GA
CBS 46

Man killed near Candler Road gas station, police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after an altercation between customers at a gas station in DeKalb County took a violent turn. It happened just after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday on Candler Road. According to police, the customer shot the man twice before running away. The victim was taken...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#Atlanta Airport#Atlanta Fire Rescue#Abc News
WSB Radio

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows people shooting up Gwinnett County home during early morning hours

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has exclusively obtained video showing a terrifying drive-by shooting where people opened fire on Gwinnett County home. Channel 2′s Tony Thomas learned there were children inside of the home when the shooting happened and the people who live there told him that they have no idea why someone shot up their house.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Friends say attempted QT carjacking victim was an 'incredible person, coach, and father'

Friends mourn the loss of beloved football coach shot and killed in attempted QT carjacking on Peachtree Parkway. Friends tell FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob DiRienzo that Bradley Coleman, the man identified in the attempted carjacking at the QuikTrip in Norcross, was the type of guy to light up a room when he walked in. Authorities are still searching for the suspects who shot Coleman to death.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Man shot while playing on gas station gambling machine | Why Atlanta City Council says more security cameras could help

ATLANTA — Authorities are still searching for the person who shot a man inside of a gas station in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday. Atlanta Police said it happened at the Citgo gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around midnight. They said a man was playing on the gas station's gambling machine when a gunman tried to rob him. At some point, the suspect shot the man. Medics took the victim to Grady Hospital where he remains stable.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot, killed in DeKalb County drive-by

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 51-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting in DeKalb County, police say. Officers with DeKalb County Police said the shooting happened on Creekford Lane just after 10 p.m. Monday night. Witnesses told police they saw gunshots coming from a vehicle that passed by...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Long is the Flight from Atlanta to Miami?

Whether traveling to Miami from Atlanta for business or pleasure, it’s a good idea to know a little about the flight because there are various carriers, flights, and prices to consider. Learning more about the flight makes it easier to plan your trip. After all, you don’t want to...
MIAMI, FL
11Alive

Triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical at Cobb County apartments

AUSTELL, Ga. — Two people were killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting early Monday morning at an Austell apartment complex. Cobb County police responded to the Premier Apartments around 4:20 a.m. where they said two people -- a man and a woman -- are dead. Another woman is in critical condition at Grady Hospital.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy