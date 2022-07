Don Errol Scott Sr., 81, of Riverton passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Don was born on February 27, 1941, in Riverton, the son of Floyd Samuel and Delora May (Wilham) Scott. He was a lifelong resident of Riverton. He graduated from Riverton High School in 1959 and attended Springfield Junior College and the University of Illinois. He was the Director of Purchasing at Sangamon State University early in his career and later was the owner/operator of an automotive rebuilding and repair shop. Don also served two terms as the Mayor of Riverton and operated Motion Raceway in Assumption for many years.

