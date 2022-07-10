Video: Tyrann Mathieu holds 5th Annual Heart of a Badger Youth Skills Camp

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu held his 5th Annual Heart of a Badger Youth Skills Camp earlier today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

“I think the biggest thing, obviously is teaching these kids how to practice, how to listen to instructions, and from there it’s all about having fun,” says New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The former St. Augustine and LSU standout held today’s camp to establish a football training foundation for 300 area youth.

Mathieu last held his annual camp in 2019 before the pandemic.

“I’m just really glad to be back in front of the kids. Obviously, it has been a couple of years that we haven’t had the camp. This is kind of the first one since everything kind of went down,” says Mathieu.

“I think that a lot of kids that follow my foundation, this is like the thing that they look forward too. I know a lot of them are going to be happy, excited. I’m just happy to be back in front of them,” added Mathieu.

