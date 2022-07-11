ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Heartbroken family seek answers after a young Aussie dad was run over and killed by his girlfriend - as his final text message is revealed

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

CCTV footage has shed new light on what happened the night a young dad was ran over and killed by his girlfriend as his heartbroken family seeks answers.

Jari Wise, 26, died after being struck by a car driven by his girlfriend Melissa Oates, 34, in Huonville, south of Hobart, on February 29, 2020, as he was walking along Wilmot Road.

Oates, who was highly intoxicated at the time, claimed Mr Wise had jumped out in front of her vehicle as she was driving down the road.

She was sentenced to eight months jail after pleading guilty to a dangerous driving.

But Mr Wise's heartbroken mother Faith Tkalac refuses to believe her version of events.

Newly released vision of the night shows Oates driving slowly down Wilmot Road before doubling back at a much faster pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14AjML_0gbamZv500
CCTV footage has emerged showing Melissa Oates driving along Wilmot Road in South Hobart moments before hitting and killing her boyfriend Jari Wise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npFiz_0gbamZv500
Mr Wise (right), 26, was struck by a car driven by Oates (left), 34, on February 29, 2020. Oates, who was intoxicated at the time, claimed her partner had jumped out onto the road in front of her car 

Former NSW police detective Gary Jubelin told 60 Minutes that police estimated Oates had driven the car at around 110km/h when she doubled back.

'We don't know why she was travelling at that speed because she hasn't told anyone,' Jubelin said.

Oates continued driving after Mr Wise was hit.

The couple had been having drinks with Oates' friends just hours prior. They then went their separate ways.

Oates was later captured on two CCTV cameras driving to a local service station to buy food before circling around the nearby area at a slow speed.

Just ten minutes before Mr Wise was struck by her vehicle, the couple had spoken on the phone on five separate occasions for a short period of time.

The communication between the pair ended when Mr Wise sent her a text message reading: 'Please go back.'

Oates was later arrested by police after Mr Wise was hit, where her blood alcohol reading was found to be three times the legal limit.

She claimed Mr Wise jumped out onto the road in front of her vehicle when he was struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fem3u_0gbamZv500
Oates was captured on CCTV driving to a service station to get food and spoke to Mr Wise to five times over the phone, before hitting him 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25s6s5_0gbamZv500
Faith Tkalac (pictured) is now seeking a coronial inquest into her son's death 

Mr Wise's heartbroken family are now fighting for a coronial inquest into her son's death.

'Every single minute I'm thinking about this,' his mother Faith Tkalac said. 'And if I'm not, then I'm racked with guilt for not.'

'I've had to fight since the very moment he was killed to get anyone to listen to me.'

'I hope that it (the truth) will bring me peace; I'd rather have Jari back.'

Oates and Mr Wise have a daughter and were together for four years before his death.

