Boxers fight each other while keeping one foot in a car tyre and teams of two men stuck in one shirt fight it out in 'Siamese Twins Kickboxing' at truly bizarre Thai martial arts competition

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

You've never seen boxing or kickboxing quite like this.

Full Metal Dojo's Fight Circus is the Thailand equivalent of the UFC crossed with a Japanese game show and they have created some entertaining and downright bizarre variations on the sport in new videos posted online.

The first is New Generation Siamese Twin Kickboxing, which was introduced by the wacky fight organisation in late 2021.

This 'sport' sees two fighters stuffed into the same t-shirt and strapped together at the waist and pitted against another pair of fighters in the same get-up.

'Siamese Kickboxing, where two become one, it's like the Spice Girls on all sorts of hallucinogenics and they had a penchant for glory kickboxing,' a Full Metal Dojo spokesman announces online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoORA_0gbaiMpi00
Remember the Australian game show It's a Knock Out? This is kind of the same, except people literally get knocked out competing in Siamese Twins Kickboxing as part of Fight Circus

Ben 'Claw Hammer' elaborates further: 'New generation Siamese Kickboxing pits two men versus two men attached at the chest and the abdomen.'

Fans are confused, but enthralled.

'This is so ridiculous. I love it,' one said.

The rules are simple, it is basically just kickboxing. Once a pair of dudes tied together knocks down another pair of dudes tied together, they are the winner.

The absolute randomness of the Full Metal Dojo Fight Circus doesn't stop there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wMsAH_0gbaiMpi00
No footwork? No worries! Just plant your front foot and go hammer and tong with your opponent in Foot in a Tyre at Fight Circus

Another new invention is Foot in the Tire [sic].

'They can not take their foot out of the tyre, they've got to keep their foot in the tyre and just trade, just bang it out,' a Full Metal Dojo announcer said.

And that is basically it. No footwork, no chance of evasion, no reach advantage - just two boxers in close proximity hammering each other with blows until one is knocked out of the tyre.

The Full Metal Dojo Fight Circus also includes a range of other weird and wonderful types of bout including female Lethwei [full contact Burmese boxing that allows head butting], kicking only bouts and intergender grappling.

'With the world on its knees, only one organization in the world stood up and delivered the kind of no nonsense, high impact, yet heart-warmingly inclusive and progressive event needed to truly unite humanity,' an official press release for Fight Circus reads.

Fortunately, you don't have to travel to Thailand to be part of the insanity. Bouts are live-streamed and posted for posterity on YouTube as well.

