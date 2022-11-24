The best fitness tech rarely comes cheap, so should you buy a Garmin smartwatch this Black Friday and take advantage of the limited-time discounts on offer?

In this year's event, some of the brand's top trackers have had their prices slashed by up to 65%, making for some serious savings. The best Garmin deals include the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music (down by $46%, at just $187.70 ), the top-of-the-range Garmin Fenix 7 ( now $100 cheaper ) and the Garmin Forerunner 735XT ( now 64% off its usual price ).

Our team of testers can compliment these smartwatches with confidence, having reviewed many of them in their quest to find the best fitness tracker . And, you'll be pleased to know, each one we've got our hands on has left our team thoroughly impressed.

Pro-level models like the Fenix 7 and Epix 2 have a higher price tag, but you do get more for your money including downloadable maps, the ability to program routes to follow sans-smartphone, and in-depth exercise tracking across a multitude of sports. We found their powerful performance more akin to a fitness computer than a fitness tracker at times.

Or, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, the Venu and Forerunner 735XT provide the Garmin experience (complete with in-built GPS, durable design and more) for a lower fee. Both these smartwatches are currently available for much less thanks to Black Friday discounts.

Year on year, smartwatches are becoming increasingly sophisticated. As high-tech specs rise, so can prices.

Black Friday runs from 25 November until 28 November, when the event becomes known as Cyber Monday. While Garmin has already delivered some fantastic deals, there's a chance we could see further reductions in the next few days. We're here to explain when you should buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Black Friday, when you should consider holding off, and some incredible deals on a top range of Garmin Smartwatches.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349.99 Now $187.00 at Amazon

Save 47% on the Garmin Forerunner 245 with Music. This GPS smartwatch can last up to 6 hours in GPS mode with music, or up to 7 days in smartwatch mode. It also provides in depth information, including ground contact time, stride length and more. View Deal

(Image credit: Jess Downey)

Are Garmin Smartwatches good?

Garmin Smartwatches still reign supreme as one of the leading smartwatches for sports and fitness tracking. They're known for their hard-wearing and durable exterior, but the watches still suit everyday use and tough terrain training – including hiking, skiing, swimming, and more – which is why we love them.

Alongside the basic metrics you'd expect to see on a smartwatch (like calories, distance, and steps) these watches offer in-depth GPS navigation, extensive battery life, heart rate monitoring, smart payments, and music storage. Some models, like the Garmin Instinct 2, even power through solar charging. You can also use Garmin Connect to download third-party apps.

Why buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual savings event that sees many retailers slash the prices of hundreds of products, making it a great time to pick up a bargain. It runs from November 25-28, when the event becomes known as Cyber Monday.

This Black Friday, you can pick up some significant savings on a range of items including many of the best Garmin smartwatches, so timing is everything if you want to save big. But because this is one of the biggest sales events of the year, you’ll want to act quickly. Stock isn’t guaranteed to last, so if there’s a particular model you’ve got your eye on, it’s better to snap it up while it’s available.

Not to mention, winter can be a tricky time for fitness with darker mornings and evenings. Investing in a smartwatch can help you to stay motivated; be it tracking your step count or sleep habits.

A leading reason to buy during Black Friday is the cost of living crisis. As we tighten the purse strings in anticipation of rising fuel and energy bills, it's becoming harder than ever to justify splashing out on anything deemed a luxury. Black Friday is therefore the perfect opportunity to save big on a Garmin Smartwatch.

(Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Why should you wait to buy a Garmin Smartwatch?

In some cases, it might be better to wait and shop around for your Garmin Smartwatch instead. The Black Friday sale runs over the entire weekend, so some retailers may drop their prices further as we edge closer to Cyber Monday. And just because it's Black Friday, doesn't mean this is the cheapest we're going to see Garmin smartwatches in 2022. It may be that you can pick up a model for less in the Christmas sales.

But there's no guarantee you'll necessarily find the right color, size, or model. Waiting could be a risk if your desired Garmin wearable doesn't show up on the day, or sells out before you’ve had a chance to hit “add to basket”.

It's also worth noting that Garmin might not ship to your location, so make sure your model is available to your address if you plan to wait for Cyber Monday. Setting up notifications can get you updates on when stock returns and prices drop, so you might find a better time to invest if you hold on for other sale events.

Best Garmin Smartwatch deals

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch| Was $599.99 Now $390.78 at Amazon

You can get 35% off the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch, which features a wrist heart rate monitor, Pulse Ox for advanced sleep analysis, and altitude acclimation for training at height. Plus PacePro provides grade-adjusted pace guidance to help you smash PBs. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $126.21 at Amazon

Scoop up the Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Smartwatch for 64% off. This GPS running watch has multisport features, monitors lactate threshold and Vo2 max, plus you can receive calls, texts, and notifications direct to your wrist. View Deal

Garmin Venu Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $189.90 at Amazon

Save a whopping 46% on the Garmin Venu Smartwatch this Prime Day. It features in-built GPS and a range of health monitoring stats, including heart rate monitoring and sleep analysis. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $187.00 at Amazon

Save 47% on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch, which provides advanced running dynamics, music syncing, and advanced GPS tracking. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $236.99 at Amazon

Save 32% on the Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch this Prime Day. This watch uses solar power charging and has a built-in 3-axis compass, global satellite system, and health and fitness tracker – perfect for venturing into the great outdoors. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch| Was $599.99 Now $441.99 at Amazon

Save 12% on the premium running and triathlon Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch. This model monitors Vo2 max, altitude status, training load, and recovery to offer advanced performance data to your wrist. View Deal

Garmin Vivomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $290.00 at Amazon

The sophisticated Garmin Vivomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch connects to your smartphone, and tracks sleep, stress, and energy levels, as well as delivering notifications straight to your wrist. View Deal

For more discounts, check out our live blog, Black Friday deals: Fitness, home health and home tech for all the latest offers as they come up.