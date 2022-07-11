ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fears for Aussie actor who posted a worrying tweet about his career being 'over' as ABC star Shaun Micallef ends his comedy show Mad As Hell after 15 seasons

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Aussie actor Tosh Greenslade has sparked concern after posting a worrying tweet about his career following the news Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell has been axed.

The show, which satirises Australian politics, will come to an end and the current season will be the last for the hit comedy.

In the tweet, Tosh said he was 'anxious' about his future after filming ends in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SkIX_0gbahi5n00
Aussie actor Tosh Greenslade has sparked concern after posting a worrying tweet about his career following the news Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell has been axed 

'I'm heartbroken and anxious about the future, but in the world we live in, who isn't?' he wrote.

'Not giving up just yet, I've still got three months to try to make something happen, but if they play out like the last 10 years I'll still be eternally grateful that I got to live my dreams.'

Tosh went on to say 'interest in employing me outside the show has been limited at best.'

'I've been very lucky to work with my heroes for the past decade, but interest in employing me outside the show has been limited at best, so chances are high that come September I won't be an actor anymore,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245TWY_0gbahi5n00
In the tweet, Tosh said he was 'anxious' about his future after filming ends in September 

'Some miracle might happen before then, but I have a family to look out for.'

It was announced Shaun's beloved Mad as Hell has been axed by the ABC on Friday.

Cast and crew were delivered the sad news last week that the current season will be the last for the hit comedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11f3Ci_0gbahi5n00
It was announced Shaun Micallef's (pictured) beloved Mad as Hell has been axed by the ABC on Friday

Hosted by Shaun, the show, which satirises Australian politics, has been a consistent ratings winner for the ABC since its debut in 2012.

The ABC has refused to deny or confirm the story, according to TV Tonight.

'Our audiences love Shaun, and the show,' an ABC spokesperson told the publication.

'The ABC looks forward to continuing our creative relationship with Shaun.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MBpJ_0gbahi5n00
Hosted by Shaun, the show, which satirises Australian politics, has been a consistent ratings winner for the ABC since its debut in 2012 

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Dancing With Stars': Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals If She's Returning for Season 31

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 will be on a different platform, but at least two familiar faces will be back at the judge's table. Carrie Ann Inaba confirmed she will be back for Season 31, the first to air on Disney+ instead of ABC. Bruno Tonioli recently quit DWTS' U.K. counterpart, Strictly Come Dancing, so he could return for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Micallef
Daily Mail

General Hospital star Steve Burton files for divorce from wife of 23 years Sheree Gustin... after revealing in May she was having another man's baby

Two months after first announcing his separation from wife Sheree Gustin after 23 years of marriage, General Hospital star Steve Burton has filed for divorce. The 52-year-old actor listed 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the split, listing March 1 as the date of separation, via TMZ. Burton took to...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Comedy Show#Actor#Aussie#Abc#Australian
Daily Mail

Man, 88, who grew up in a 'cruel' foundling hospital shares his shock at learning his loving mother had written cards that were kept from him as he searches for his father on Long Lost Family

An 88-year-old man who spent most of his life believing he was an orphan after growing up in a 'cruel' foundling hospital has recalled his utter shock at discovering he had a loving mother who longed to take care of him throughout his childhood. Mark Chesterfield, of Devon, appears on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Steve Burton speaks out about leaving General Hospital after COVID-19 vaccination mandate: 'I'll always be grateful for my time there'

Steve Burton spoke about leaving General Hospital during an interview with Deadline that was shared on Friday. The 52-year-old performer, who previously portrayed Jason Morgan in the long-running soap opera series, remained open about dropping out of the program and expressed that he was optimistic about his future. The actor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spoilertv.com

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022/23 Season

ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates for 2022–2023 Season. Hilary Swank Drama ‘Alaska Daily’ Joins ‘Station 19’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Thursday Nights, Starting Oct. 6. New Drama ‘The Rookie: Feds,’ Starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Set To Debut Tuesday, Sept. 27, Following the Return of...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Kathy Griffin, 61, And Former Adult Film Star Traci Lords, 54, Team Up For ‘Women Behind Bars’ Event As Kathy Shows Off Her Newly Repaired Voice

A production filmed in early 2020 of the 70s comedy Women Behind Bars starts streaming on August 26, with comedian Kathy Griffin, 61, as the host. The comedian just had her vocal cords repaired, and she’s making her public return. She’s constantly fulfilling doctors’ wishes by staying positive with a cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Beanie Feldstein says she's leaving 'Funny Girl' early after 'the production decided to take the show in a different direction'

Beanie Feldstein announced she's leaving "Funny Girl" on Broadway earlier than expected in a vague statement shared to her socials on Sunday, July 10. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," the 29-year-old actor wrote. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

TBS Just Cancelled A Comedy On The Day It Was Supposed To Premiere, Which Doesn't Bode Well For Daniel Radcliffe's Show

While May is always the time of year when broadcast networks send series to the cancellation chopping block — this year was particularly plentiful in that respect — the same can’t be said when it comes to cable and streaming, which obviously aren’t tied to the same fall-to-spring schedules. But regardless of what platform is involved, no one expects shows to get canceled on the very day they’re set to premiere. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened with SNL vet Nasim Pedrad’s TBS comedy Chad, which was canceled by TBS hours ahead of the previously delayed Season 2 debut. Which doesn’t make me feel extremely optimistic about Daniel Radcliffe’s Miracle Workers.
TV SERIES
guitar.com

Dee Snider calls out KISS for constantly doing “fake farewell tours”, compares them to “a fart in a paper bag”

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has recently blasted artists who deceive fans by announcing “fake” farewell tours, saying that it motivates him to be more “honest”. Most notably, the musician pointed aim at KISS as being culprits of the practice, comparing them to “a fart in a paper bag” for their refusal to dissipate into the air.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

483K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy