ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dead cats, needles and gas bottles: Aussie council to crack down on residents using their recycling bins for rubbish

By Tom Heaton
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Queensland Council is warning Aussies to stop throwing rubbish in the recycling bin as contaminates such as dead cats, needles, and gas bottles cause havoc at the recycling facility.

Mackay Regional Council says in recent months recycling bin contamination rates have surged, with residents filling the yellow bins with household rubbish that's supposed to go in the red general waste bin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIQPI_0gbafxaW00
Mackay Regional Council is advising residents to 'Think before they throw it', as incorrect recycling practices are causing havoc at council's Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHwA7_0gbafxaW00
Mayor Greg Williamson (pictured) said: 'Anything that enters the facility that cannot be recycled poses a safety risk to our staff and can also damage equipment'

Mayor Greg Williamson said it's people, not robots who sort through it.

Items such as syringes, dirty nappies, cigarette butts, and rotting food scraps can cause harm and pose a serious health risk to workers at the recycling plants

'We've filled several 240 bin loads of syringes just in the last three months alone.'

Mr Williamson said there are CCTV cameras on collection trucks that can see what is coming out of each bin.

'If we've got to we'll put staff on to go and have a look at what comes out of the bins at every street of every household.

'We'll have to come back and start prosecuting people for gas bottles because that can cause an explosion.'

'Anything that enters the facility that cannot be recycled poses a safety risk to our staff and can also damage equipment.'

'Your kerbside recycling bin is not an extra bin for rubbish that won't fit into your general waste bin.'

Council's Manager of Waste Services, Jason Grandcourt, said other items to avoid putting in yellow bins include bricks, concrete, hoses, wires and batteries.

'Concrete is absolutely recyclable but not in yellow top bins.

'They're made for food packaging, cans and bottles.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dL42r_0gbafxaW00
All items that aren't recycled at Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility are manually separated by workers (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLUkC_0gbafxaW00
Staff have also identified almost a third of waste in red/green lidded general waste bins were items which could have been diverted to the Incredable Drop Off at the Paget Waste Management Centre for repurposing and recovery (pictured, Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility)

WHAT YOU CAN PUT IN YOUR YELLOW-LIDDED RECYCLING BIN

Paper, cardboard, newspapers, magazines and advertising material

Plastic bottles and containers with the triangular recycling symbol and numbers 1 to 6 inside the symbol.

Aluminium and steel cans and aerosols

Glass bottles and jars

Milk and juice cartons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vB4J_0gbafxaW00
Here's a graphic showing what can go in your yellow-lidded bin and what goes in your red/green lidded bin

WHAT YOU CAN'T PUT IN YOUR YELLOW-LIDDED RECYCLING BIN

Plastic bags, including recyclables tied up in plastic bags

Ceramics, Pyrex, pottery, china, crockery, ovenware, mirrors, broken mugs, cups and plates

Clothing

Disposable nappies

Garden waste

Food scraps

Polystyrene and foam packing material

Large metal items, pots and pans, car parts

Electrical items and cords

Syringes

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling Bin#Plastic Recycling#Paper Recycling#Recycling Symbol#Plastic Bottles#Queensland Council#Aussies#Mackay Regional Council#Cctv
Daily Mail

Mother who suffers from incontinence makes a formal complaint after she wet herself in River Island when staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her

A mum-of-two who suffers from incontinence wet herself in River Island after staff refused to let her use their toilet - and placed a 'Wet Floor' sign next to her. Bianca Artwell, 30, suffers from Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) - a condition that affects her nervous system and how her brain and body send and receive signals.
RETAIL
The Independent

450-million-year-old crabs invade popular beach in Delaware

For hundreds of years, full moons have been associated with all sorts of weird things happening - a superstition that a state park in Delaware may be able to attest to.Delaware Seashore State Park posted footage of a walk they hosted on an evening with a full moon, with some incredibly old guests that made an appearance.This video shows a swarm of horseshoe crabs, a species that has existed for 450 million years, on the beach in the park.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
One Green Planet

126 Dogs With Pet Collars Rescued from Dog Meat Slaughterhouse in China

As the Chinese dog meat festival in Yulin came to an end last month, 126 dogs, believed to once be pets, were rescued from an illegal slaughterhouse 1,000 miles away. Thanks to animal advocates from Vshine, local Xi’an activists, the Baoji Small Animal Protection Association, and a group of police, law enforcement officers, and the mayor from Fufeng County, the animals escaped the brutal death that was awaiting them. The team worked to close down an illegal dog slaughterhouse.
BBC

Pest controller called to 'rat infestation' finds single rubber mouse

A pest controller had "a good laugh" with a tenant when he discovered "the rat infestation" he had come to deal with was no more than a toy mouse. Adam Leonard from Advance Pest Control in Bristol was called to a house in the St George area of the city on Monday by tenants worried about rodents.
ANIMALS
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Beast

Cops in Georgia Find 23 Bags of Decapitated Farm Animals

A police lieutenant in Georgia found items he described as “definitely bizarre” over the weekend: 23 bags of dead animals, some of which were beheaded. According to a police report released on Tuesday, residents at an apartment complex in Athens called police after one smelled a foul odor and another saw a bag in the woods with an animal’s leg peeking out. Citing the police report, the Athens Banner-Herald reported that the dead animals included beheaded goats, chickens, and pigeons, and a small pig with its head intact. Police estimate that the animals were discarded at the location a few weeks ago. However, officers found another batch of animals at a different location—residents had reported an odor in November, but the smell since disappeared—and estimated that those animals had been dumped last autumn. Police have not yet made any arrests.
ATHENS, GA
Daily Mail

Texas couple who began feeding neighborhood ducks to cope with loss of only daughter are sued for $250,000 by HOA for causing a nuisance and are forced to sell house to cover costs

A retired couple are being sued by their homeowners' association for feeding neighborhood ducks after residents complained that they were causing a nuisance. Kathleen Rowe, 65, and her husband George are now facing losing their $439,900 home in Cypress, Texas, because of the lawsuit. They moved into the home after...
CYPRESS, TX
Family Handyman

10 Signs You’re Overwatering Your Plants

The only plant I’m sure I’ve never overwatered is a water lily I grew in a tub of water. Aquatic plants are adapted to having their roots in water, but most other plants, both indoors and outdoors, may languish or die when overwatered. Signs You’re Overwatering Houseplants and...
GARDENING
Upworthy

Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

483K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy