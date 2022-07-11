Dead cats, needles and gas bottles: Aussie council to crack down on residents using their recycling bins for rubbish

A Queensland Council is warning Aussies to stop throwing rubbish in the recycling bin as contaminates such as dead cats, needles, and gas bottles cause havoc at the recycling facility.

Mackay Regional Council says in recent months recycling bin contamination rates have surged, with residents filling the yellow bins with household rubbish that's supposed to go in the red general waste bin.

Mackay Regional Council is advising residents to 'Think before they throw it', as incorrect recycling practices are causing havoc at council's Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) (pictured)

Mayor Greg Williamson (pictured) said: 'Anything that enters the facility that cannot be recycled poses a safety risk to our staff and can also damage equipment'

Mayor Greg Williamson said it's people, not robots who sort through it.

Items such as syringes, dirty nappies, cigarette butts, and rotting food scraps can cause harm and pose a serious health risk to workers at the recycling plants

'We've filled several 240 bin loads of syringes just in the last three months alone.'

Mr Williamson said there are CCTV cameras on collection trucks that can see what is coming out of each bin.

'If we've got to we'll put staff on to go and have a look at what comes out of the bins at every street of every household.

'We'll have to come back and start prosecuting people for gas bottles because that can cause an explosion.'

'Anything that enters the facility that cannot be recycled poses a safety risk to our staff and can also damage equipment.'

'Your kerbside recycling bin is not an extra bin for rubbish that won't fit into your general waste bin.'

Council's Manager of Waste Services, Jason Grandcourt, said other items to avoid putting in yellow bins include bricks, concrete, hoses, wires and batteries.

'Concrete is absolutely recyclable but not in yellow top bins.

'They're made for food packaging, cans and bottles.'

All items that aren't recycled at Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility are manually separated by workers (pictured)

Staff have also identified almost a third of waste in red/green lidded general waste bins were items which could have been diverted to the Incredable Drop Off at the Paget Waste Management Centre for repurposing and recovery (pictured, Mackay Regional Council's Materials Recovery Facility)

WHAT YOU CAN PUT IN YOUR YELLOW-LIDDED RECYCLING BIN

Paper, cardboard, newspapers, magazines and advertising material

Plastic bottles and containers with the triangular recycling symbol and numbers 1 to 6 inside the symbol.

Aluminium and steel cans and aerosols

Glass bottles and jars

Milk and juice cartons

Here's a graphic showing what can go in your yellow-lidded bin and what goes in your red/green lidded bin

WHAT YOU CAN'T PUT IN YOUR YELLOW-LIDDED RECYCLING BIN

Plastic bags, including recyclables tied up in plastic bags

Ceramics, Pyrex, pottery, china, crockery, ovenware, mirrors, broken mugs, cups and plates

Clothing

Disposable nappies

Garden waste

Food scraps

Polystyrene and foam packing material

Large metal items, pots and pans, car parts

Electrical items and cords

Syringes