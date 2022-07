PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following the resignation of four officers last week, the Kiski Township Police Department is set to hire new officers this week.At a council meeting in North Apollo on Monday, Kiski's police chief said the department plans to hire two part-time officers on Wednesday. North Apollo is serviced by Kiski Township police.If the Kiski supervisors approve the hirings on Wednesday, the new officers could start as early as Thursday. The goal is for the department to hire four or five more part-time officers.Former Kiski officer Thomas Dessell told KDKA-TV last week that four officers and the department's secretary...

NORTH APOLLO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO