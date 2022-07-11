ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

California doctor proposes FLOATING abortion clinic on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans in Texas, Louisiana and Alabama after Roe v Wade was repealed

By Associated Press, James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.

The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, that would offer first trimester surgical abortions, contraception and other care, said Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco.

'There's been an assault on reproductive rights in our country and I'm a lifelong advocate for reproductive health and choice. We have to create options and be thoughtful and creative to help people in restrictive states get the health care they deserve,' she told The Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPhj4_0gbaexcj00
Dr Meg Autry a Bay Area OB-GYN is organizing an effort to bring abortion services and reproductive healthcare to several southern states bordering the Gulf of Mexico via a ship sailing on federal waters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHKJh_0gbaexcj00
Ship would be based nine miles from the coast of Texas and three from the coast of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi able to evade those states' restrictions

Autry said the idea is only in the fundraising stage through the non-profit, 'PRROWESS' - short for 'Protecting Reproductive Rights Of Women Endangered by State Statutes.'

The proposal comes as abortion access in the southern United States has been swiftly curtailed after the U.S. Supreme Court turned the issue of abortion back to the states.

Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas have had abortion bans take effect.

A Florida law, which is in effect after a legal back-and-forth, prohibits abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if the procedure is necessary to save a life, prevent serious injury or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FywkP_0gbaexcj00
Female soldiers of the USAFA Bay Area OB-GYN is organizing an effort to bring abortion services and reproductive healthcare to several southern states bordering the Gulf of Mexico via a ship sailing on federal waters

Autry said their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws.

For women in southern states with abortion bans, going to the coast and boarding a boat may be closer and easier than trying to travel to a state where abortion remains legal, she said.

'This is closer and faster access for some people, particularly for working people that live in the southernmost part of these states,' she said.

Autry said they are still trying to work out many of the details such as where the boat will launch and how women would get to the ship.

Autry has performed abortions for decades and refers to herself as 'a lifelong educator, a lifelong career abortion advocate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pdDr_0gbaexcj00
Abortion rights activists, dressed in an outfits from The Handmaid's Tale, lead protestors during a march in Denver, Colorado - protests sprang up around the nation after the Supreme Court ruling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34VeMZ_0gbaexcj00

'It is my life's work,' she said to NBC News.

'Part of the reason we're working on this project so hard is because wealthy people in our country are always going to have access [to abortions], so once again it's a time now where poor, people of color, marginalized individuals, are gonna suffer --and by suffering I mean like lives lost,' Autry said.

'The project is being funded with philanthropy and the patients care is on a needs basis, so most individuals will pay little to nothing for services,' Autry explained.

Autry's organization is still raising money to secure a ship and fit it out for medical use. She also expects legal challenges from the states every step of the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04H6iQ_0gbaexcj00
 Some states have issued orders stating that they will not cooperate with other states' investigations into people who seek abortions or health care providers that perform them

Stacy Cross, president of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which offers services in California and Nevada, was not surprised to hear health care providers were planning to set up services on the seas.

Cross said that the organizations that provide abortions had been preparing for Roe V Wade to be overturned.

'Over the years we've talked about things like boats on federal waters out past the 5-mile line.

'It's just it's a testament to the time we're in, because it's really horrific that we're having to think of these things in the United States of America, how to keep people safe,' Cross said.

