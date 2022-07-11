ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finance pro, 26, reveals how she slashed 20% off her hotel room bill while on a round-the-world trip - and the travel money tricks she swears by

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A savvy finance guru from Sydney has revealed how she managed to reduce her hotel room cost by 20 per cent when travelling.

Queenie Tan, 26, and her fiancé Pablo, 30, have embarked on a global holiday starting in Singapore and are currently in Ibiza.

The couple stayed at Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore and saved $158.55 simply by booking through the website, ShopBack.

Queenie shared the simple hack in an Instagram video and said it doesn't hurt to tell the hotel staff if you're celebrating a special occasion too, as they received a free room upgrade with chocolates since they recently got engaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWFGj_0gbaahtB00
Queenie Tan (pictured) and her fiancé Pablo, 30, have embarked on a global holiday starting in Singapore and are currently in Ibiza
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PiRqk_0gbaahtB00
The couple stayed at Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore and saved $158.55 simply by booking through the website, ShopBack
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkwKe_0gbaahtB00
Queenie shared the simple hack in an Instagram video and said it doesn't hurt to tell the hotel staff if you're celebrating a special occasion too, as they received a free room upgrade with chocolates since they recently got engaged (pictured: at a festival in Ibiza with friends)

'This is how I saved 20 per cent off my hotel! Activate ShopBack so you can get extra cashback on your booking,' Queenie said in the video.

'And if you're celebrating a special occasion, make sure you tell them! We got a free room upgrade and chocolates because we just got engaged.'

ShopBack is a rewards program where users can receive a small percentage of cash back from their online purchases.

After 24 hours the video was viewed more than 22,000 times and many found it helpful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAJ3L_0gbaahtB00
ShopBack is a rewards program where users can receive a small percentage of cash back from their online purchases

Queenie and Pablo started their global trip in Singapore and will be heading to London, Paris, New York, Vancouver and Las Vegas before returning to Sydney.

It only cost the pair $1,000 each for all flights, as they were able to use Qantas points gained by using a credit card for everyday purchases.

If they had paid for the flights outfight, Queenie said it would've cost more than $10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIECF_0gbaahtB00
It only cost the pair $1,000 each for all flights, as they were able to use Qantas points gained by using a credit card for everyday purchases. If they had paid for the flights outfight, Queenie said it would've cost more than $10,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OZHB_0gbaahtB00

In another video Queenie said she swears by the phone app Klook to shop the best deals when looking to buy tourist experiences and activities.

'I'm on a round the world trip and this is how I save money on activities,' she said.

'I use an app called Klook - you can buy cheaper tours, ticket sand sim cards on this app!'

Queenie also mentioned you can have the opportunity to receive cash back on certain offers simply by using the app.

It makes it easier to browse, plan and book a range of activities when travelling in Australia or overseas, and users can save money on tourist attractions, events, hotels and transportation.

Last month a TikToker has listed the best ways to save money when travelling - including packing snacks, a water bottle and booking flights ahead of time.

Téa Angelos, from Brisbane, Australia, shared the handy tips in a sequence of two videos with thousands on TikTok.

The 25-year-old founder of education company Smart Women Society recommends booking flights at least six weeks in advance, using cash back services and signing up for travel sales alerts to get the best deals.

When booking flights, it's best to sign up to airline email lists to make use of deals and sales.

Wednesday tends to be the cheapest day of the week to fly and it's best to use services such as Webjet to compare fares when booking.

Rather than buying overpriced food at the airport, Téa ensures she always packs snacks, food and a filled water bottle in her carry-on luggage.

She also avoids spending money on check-in luggage to save both time and money at the airport.

