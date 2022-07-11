ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Steve Burton speaks out about leaving General Hospital after COVID-19 vaccination mandate: 'I'll always be grateful for my time there'

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Steve Burton spoke about leaving General Hospital during an interview with Deadline that was shared on Friday.

The 52-year-old performer, who previously portrayed Jason Morgan in the long-running soap opera series, remained open about dropping out of the program and expressed that he was optimistic about his future.

The actor was previously dismissed from the camera in November of last year after refusing to comply with the show's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPvsg_0gbaaeF000
Opening up: Steve Burton spoke about leaving General Hospital during an interview with Deadline that was shared on Friday

Burton expressed that, although he was not happy about leaving General Hospital, he understood that he had to move on.

He stated that 'the circumstance was tough and you know, that's just the way it is.'

The Last Castle cast member made a point of noting that he was glad to have been a part of the show's story.

'I'll always be grateful for my time there. It was my family for so long. I grew up there and the fans have always been awesome to me,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FHsv_0gbaaeF000
Grateful: The Last Castle cast member made a point of noting that he was glad to have been a part of the show's story

Burton also remained confident in his decision to leave the program, stating: 'It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way. I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn't agree with it.'

He added: 'It's a personal choice and that's what I had to do.'

The performer then recalled that the conversation about his departure was entirely cordial.

'I just don't have anything bad to say. It was a handshake — "Hey, it doesn't work for you. It doesn't work for me." Okay, great. Awesome. That was it. And that's okay,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxvNf_0gbaaeF000
Sticking to his guns: Burton also remained confident in his decision to leave the program, stating: 'It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way. I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn't agree with it'

Burton noted that he wanted to remain professional about the situation following his dismissal.

'It's how you choose to handle it. We all have a choice in how to handle things. You could get angry and pissed off and bad-mouth people and take the low road and that's not gonna get anyone anywhere,' he said.

He did acknowledge that he would have liked to see Morgan's story progress further after the character's marriage, stating: 'Yeah, it was bad timing. The timing could have been better for sure!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2obnwV_0gbaaeF000
Working it out: Burton noted that he wanted to remain professional about the situation following his dismissal

Burton initially began appearing on the program in 1991 and remained with the cast for just over two decades, as he originally left in 2012.

The performer later rejoined the cast of the show in 2017 and stayed on until last November.

It was announced this past April that he had joined the cast of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem for its second season, which is set to premiere on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXlwl_0gbaaeF000
Moving on: It was announced this past April that he had joined the cast of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem for its second season, which is set to premiere on Monday

Comments / 67

Rita Passero
2d ago

I sure miss Steve. Beings that the vaccinated and boostered cast and crew are still coming down with covid it was such a waste of talent. Disney digging their heels in over the mandate while so many have lifted their mandates has caused me to not watch any longer. GH has ceased to be fun for me since it went political. I will be watching Steve Burton on Days of our lives Beyond Salem with many other fans. I continue to watch Jason on old shows on YouTube.

Reply
46
Linda Mcdaniel
2d ago

I am very proud of you for standing strong. God Bless You. You will surpass, and become even better with your life choices.

Reply
72
lovemycountry
2d ago

Good for him!!! I wish more would stand up for what is right. He didn't like it...so instead of complaining, he was a man and left.

Reply
43
Upworthy

Woman given three months to live after cancer diagnosis is stunned to hear she is now in remission

A woman who was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer that had spread to her ovaries and her liver was given three months to live in January 2020 is now celebrating, having received a new lease on life. Long before Caroline Guy was given an official cancer diagnosis, the 56-year-old knew something was wrong. "I felt sluggish, I just didn't feel right. My stomach was swollen," she told Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. However, in June 2019, a doctor in Spain dismissed her symptoms as menopause. "I'd googled my symptoms and I actually asked him outright if I had bowel cancer, and he said no," Guy revealed.
CANCER
