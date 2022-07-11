ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this the smile that hints Chelsea WILL move for Cristiano Ronaldo? Thomas Tuchel laughs and says 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if the wantaway Manchester United star could be on his way to Stamford Bridge this summer

Daily Mail
A coy Thomas Tuchel laughed before saying 'I will not tell you' when asked by a fan if Chelsea will sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains in doubt after he informed the club he wishes to move on for a second time in the current transfer window.

The 37-year-old fears he will be unable to compete for the biggest trophies with United, who failed to qualify for next season's Champions League in his first year back at Old Trafford.

As a result, a number of top European clubs have been exploring a potential move in recent weeks, including Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel laughed 'I will not tell you' when asked if Chelsea will sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo's future at Man United is in doubt after he told the club he wants to leave this summer

Reports in The Athletic earlier this month suggested the Blues are weighing up the idea of signing Ronaldo, although Sportsmail understands Tuchel has reservations about the effect he would have on a mobile and dynamic frontline.

However, in footage captured by Instagram user @chelsea_tid, the Chelsea head coach refused to rule out a move for Ronaldo with a wry smile.

While signing autographs for supporters, Tuchel was asked by a fan: 'Do we sign Cristiano Ronaldo?'

With a big grin on his face he then replied: 'I will not tell you.'

Chelsea have emerged as shock contenders to sign the 37-year-old in the current window

Tuchel is in need of a new centre-forward at Chelsea this summer after £97.5million club-record buy Romelu Lukaku, who scored just eight Premier League goals in 2021/22, was allowed to rejoin Inter Milan on loan.

Ronaldo bagged 24 goals for a United side in disarray last season, meaning on paper he appears to be exactly what the Blues are missing at the pinpoint of their attack.

Yet Tuchel is concerned the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward's presence would disrupt his plans for a flexible and fluid frontline similar to Jurgen Klopp's great Liverpool side that won the Champions League in 2019.

But Tuchel has concerns over Ronaldo's suitability for a mobile and dynamic frontline

Many feel that, despite his solid goal return, Ronaldo actually had a negative impact on the harmony of United's attack last season, which resulted in the club finishing down in sixth.

He still has a year to run on his contract at Old Trafford and Red Devils chiefs remain adamant that a sale will not be sanctioned in the summer transfer window.

Though amid his absence from pre-season training due to 'family reasons', they will have a big decision to make should Chelsea make their rumoured interest official.

