Moment furious V8 Supercars star BRUTALLY snubs rival's handshake after pair collided during dramatic Townsville race

By Josh Alston
 2 days ago

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen completed a clean sweep of the Townsville 500 in the Repco V8 Supercars Championship at the weekend but not before high drama on the final turn involving his closest rival Anton de Pasquale.

The Red Bull Commodore was steaming toward victory when de Pasquale nudged van Gisbergen on the final bend to spin him out.

De Pasquale attempted a redress to the chequered flag, but van Gisbergen refused it and instead pushed his rival over the line - knowing he would receive a time penalty.

Race stewards determined that de Pasquale had committed an act of careless driving in the Shell Ford Mustang, handing him a five second penalty to make championship leader van Gisbergen the winner.

It was a hugely dramatic finish, but the real fireworks were yet to come.

When de Pasquale approached van Gisbergen after the race with an extended hand to apologise, the New Zealand champion brushed him cold and walked off.

'I was angry at the time and I wanted to celebrate with my guys,' van Gisbergen said.

The Holden driver eventually cooled down and had words with de Pasquale.

'Then after the interviews, I went and saw him and said pretty much what I said to Jess [Yates, Fox Motorsports host].

'I don't mind that he had a go, I'm angry that I got spun out but I'm happy we're having a battle and I've got no problem with that.

Van Gisbergen celebrates his eventual victory with a few burnouts for the crowd in Townsville

'Maybe he could have done it better but I was angry.'

Following the heated finish to the second race in Townsville de Pasquale said his rival was the deserved winner.

'I was catching him, had a dip, locked the fronts, he spun around.

'I tried to give him the position, but he was trying to be a bit smarter than that.

'So, it's no concern for me.

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates after winning race two of the Townsville 500 round of the 2022 Supercars Championship Season at Reid Park

'Obviously, I spun him and he was leading the race, so he deserves to win.

'I tried to give him a position back [but if] he doesn't want to take it, that's on him, but I'm not going to start inventing rules.

'The results I think, as we sit here, is sort of what it deserves to be for today's race, so it all works out.'

