Tacoma, WA

School’s out – but not for long

Tacoma Daily Index
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve just passed the season of school and graduations. Schools and school staff are already preparing for the coming school year. And, like everything else, school is not what it once was. And not yet what it will be. School districts across the country have experienced budget crises...

www.tacomadailyindex.com

KUOW

Charter school ordered to repay state $790,000 for misappropriating kindergarten funds

The state’s charter school oversight agency said Impact Public Schools misappropriated state funds by enrolling more than 60 4-year-olds in kindergarten and must repay approximately $790,000. In Washington state, children must be 5 years old by Aug. 31 to start kindergarten in the fall. But Impact, the state’s largest...
thewatchdogonline.com

Bellevue College to Lease North Campus Building

On June 14, 2022, Bellevue College (BC) President Gary Locke emailed all BC officials to share the latest update on the north campus building. For the next 10 years, Bellevue College’s north campus building will be leased out to the Bellevue Children’s Academy beginning in fall 2022. Some...
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: School district foundation signals it won’t allow white men to volunteer

A foundation meant to support students is signaling to volunteers that if they’re white men, they probably shouldn’t apply for its Board of Trustees. In fact, they won’t even confirm they’ll consider white male applicants. The Olympia School District Education Foundation (OSDEF) is appointing new members...
