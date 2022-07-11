ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Horror moment Brit and US tourists are pummelled by apocalyptic avalanche roaring down remote mountain on hiking tour

By Imogen Braddick
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

THIS is the terrifying moment a group of British and American tourists were pummelled by an apocalyptic avalanche while on a hiking tour in Kyrgyzstan.

Harry Shimmin, who filmed the extraordinary footage, was on a 10-day guided tour in the Tian Shan mountains when a glacier suddenly crashed down the side of a cliff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hL45_0gbaGGB800
The extraordinary video shows huge chunks of ice racing straight towards the tourists Credit: VIRALHOG
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x45mU_0gbaGGB800
A group of British and American tourists were pummelled by the avalanche Credit: VIRALHOG

The 27-year-old said he heard the sound of ice cracking behind him before a mass of snow and rocks started hurtling down a mountain in the distance.

The incredible video shows huge chunks of ice racing straight towards Harry before he's engulfed by the avalanche as he shelters behind a rock.

He said: "We’d just reached the highest point in the trek and I separated from the group to take pictures on top of a hill/cliff edge.

"While I was taking pictures I heard the sound of deep ice cracking behind me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7BHM_0gbaGGB800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhsac_0gbaGGB800

Harry admitted it would have been sensible to scramble for shelter straight away - but he said he initially felt "in control".

Yet as the avalanche grew closer he said it became harder to breathe.

"When the snow started coming over and it got dark and harder to breath, I was bricking it and thought I might die," he said.

"Behind the rock it was like being inside a blizzard. Once it was over the adrenaline rush hit me hard."

The group of hikers miraculously escaped the horror with just cuts and bruises.

"I was only covered in a small layer of snow, without a scratch," Harry said.

"I knew the rest of the group was further away from the avalanche so should be okay.

"When I re-joined them I could see they were all safe, although one had cut her knee quite badly.

"Another had fallen off a horse and sustained some light bruising.

"The whole group was laughing and crying, happy to be alive. It was only later we realised just how lucky we’d been.

"If we had walked five minutes further on our trek, we would all be dead."

The Tian Shan mountains straddle south-eastern Kyrgyzstan and its north east border with China.

Harry, who holds the Guinness World Record for the most backflips in a sky dive, told news.com.au: "When it was coming towards me, I was thinking about a few things.

“Initially, I was focusing on trying to get a good video.

"I wasn’t really expecting it to get as close as it did, but when it came over the first hill I knew that there was nowhere to run because I was on the edge of a cliff, and that moving from where I was would be more dangerous.

“When it came over the second hill was when I knew I’d need to use the cover right next to me.

“Embarrassingly one of the main thoughts in my head was something like, ‘I hate when people can’t film avalanches properly, I’m going to show them how it’s done,’ which is when I decided to take the big risk of moving so late."

The young adventurer said the guides had never seen an avalanche like it.

It comes after at least six people were killed after an avalanche struck the Italian Alps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx1nl_0gbaGGB800
Harry Shimmin, 27, was on a 10-day guided tour in the Tian Shan mountains Credit: INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British tourist, 56, is found dead at the bottom of a cliff two days after leaving his family for a walk down 'rough track' in Italian mountains

The body of a 56-year-old British tourist on holiday in Italy has been discovered at the bottom of a cliff after he went missing for two days. Gerard Christopher Turner was with his family in Lezzono, Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy when he decided to go for a walk in the mountains behind the village where he and his family were staying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanches#Apocalyptic#Mountain#Ice Racing#Traffic Accident#British#American
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Hiking
Country
China
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bison Takes 3rd Victim In A Week… Corners Tourist And Headbutts Him Right Over Barrier

Last week, we learned of a man who was sent to the hospital after getting gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park, all while trying to save a child from getting hurt. Then, only a couple days later, a 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was gored at the park by another bison, and was taken to the hospital to treat a few non life-threatening injuries.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Horror video shows moments after shark attack off California coast as off-duty cop and local surfer paddle furiously to bring seriously injured retired teacher safely to shore

A new video shows a California man being dragged to safety by an off-duty cop and a local surfer moments after a shark attack left him with a broken femur and 'bleeding severely' with stomach and arm injuries. The attack happened on Wednesday at 10:35 am at Lover's Point Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s chilling ‘final screams and gasps of pain’ revealed by Brian Laundrie in his notebook confession

GABBY Petito's final moments according to Brian Laundrie's chilling notebook confession saw the vlogger "gasping in pain". Laundrie's journal was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains. According to a photograph from the journal, Laundrie claimed that Gabby...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

California man found dead in Death Valley after car ran out of gas, officials say

A 67-year-old California man was found dead in Death Valley National Park after his vehicle apparently ran out of gas during a period of record-breaking heat, officials say. The body of David Kelleher of Huntington Beach was found by tourists Tuesday afternoon "about 30 feet from California Highway 190, obscured by terrain and a mesquite tree," the National Park Service said in a statement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
591K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy