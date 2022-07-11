ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea transfer blow as Ousmane Dembele arrives back at Barcelona to sign new deal until 2024… but on 40% LESS wages

By Kostas Lianos
 2 days ago

OUSMANE DEMBELE has ended transfer speculation by signing a new deal with Barcelona until 2024, reports suggest.

Dembele, 25, has been linked with a move away to Chelsea in recent months after his Barca deal came to an end in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CqT7_0gba8Mih00
Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has signed a new deal with the club Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g95N4_0gba8Mih00
Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move to Chelsea after his Barcelona deal expired Credit: AFP

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, however, the winger arrived at the Spanish giant's offices last night and reached a "full agreement" with the club that will see him reduce his salary.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, the France international has accepted an offer that's 40 per cent lower than the one he rejected in December.

The 25-year-old will receive around €6million (£5.1m) net per season, which is the same amount as Ansu Fati.

It's a blow to Chelsea, who were among the teams keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

The Blues need reinforcement in attack after record signing Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan on loan.

Hakim Ziyech has also been linked with a loan move of his own to AC Milan.

However, the West Londoners look set to bounce back after sealing a reported £50m deal with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling.

Sterling underwent a medical in London and is waiting for the full results before linking up with his new team-mates in the United States for pre-season.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 following a £110m deal.

The versatile forward has endured a number of injuries throughout his five-year stint at the Nou Camp.

But the ex-Rennes star still managed to amass a total of 32 goals and 34 assists in 150 appearances across all competitions.

